Hapag-Lloyd Chooses Alternative Route, Citing Safety Concerns

One of the world’s leading shipping firms, Hapag-Lloyd, has decided not to resume its use of the Suez Canal due to concerns over safety and ongoing attacks. The shipping company, based in Germany, has announced that it will continue to reroute its vessels via the longer route around the Cape of Good Hope, despite the international military operation to protect commercial shipping in the area.

The decision comes as Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are supporting Hamas in the Israel-Gaza conflict, have vowed to target vessels they believe are heading towards Israel. Several other major shipping firms have also halted their use of the Red Sea route following attacks by Houthi rebels in recent weeks.

Hapag-Lloyd, the world’s fifth largest shipping firm, stated that it considers the route through the Red Sea to be “too dangerous” and that it will review its decision on Friday. The company spokesperson emphasized the need for the safety of their ships and crew.

The alternative route around the Cape of Good Hope adds approximately 3,500 nautical miles to the journey, resulting in potential delays and increased costs for the transport of goods. This has raised concerns about possible disruptions in the supply chain and the impact on prices.

Other companies, such as furniture giant Ikea and energy company BP, have also expressed concerns about delays and disruptions caused by attacks on ships using the Red Sea route.

In response to the attacks, a coalition naval task force called Prosperity Guardian, consisting of more than a dozen countries, has been established to protect commercial shipping in the area. Despite these security measures, shipping companies remain cautious about the overall risk in the region.

Countries relying on the trade route, such as Egypt, are expected to face significant economic repercussions. The Suez Canal serves as a crucial waterway for global trade, and any disruptions will impact Egypt’s foreign currency earnings, exacerbating the country’s already challenging economic situation.

Although some companies are slowly considering resuming their use of the Red Sea route, the ongoing tensions and risks in the area continue to affect global economies that rely on the route for trade between Europe and Africa.

