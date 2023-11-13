The Devastation Caused by the Ujjain Rape Case and the Demand for Justice

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the city of Ujjain has been rocked by the arrest of a 24-year-old autorickshaw driver for a brutal rape of a minor girl. The sheer gravity of the crime has led to an outcry for justice, leaving many asking for the harshest punishment possible.

Raju Soni, the father of the accused, has openly voiced his anguish, stating that if his son is found guilty, he deserves nothing short of death as the appropriate penalty. In a statement that reflects the outrage felt by many, Soni exclaimed, “What other punishment can be given to such a person? Only if you hang such people to death will it set an example and act as a deterrent against such crimes. He was living with us after committing the crime but I was not aware of what he had done. I would have shot my son had I known this earlier,” tears streaming down his eyes.

The deep pain experienced by the victim and her family cannot be understated. It is crucial for society to stand united against such heinous acts and demand accountability, as well as take measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals, especially the most vulnerable among us.

