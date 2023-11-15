Hanegbi Urges Gazans to Seek Alternative Medical Care and Calls on Egypt for Assistance

National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi made a statement on Tuesday urging Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip to avoid hospitals there, claiming that they serve as “terror headquarters.” Hanegbi stressed that Israel is committed to providing medical care to every Gazan in need but suggested that alternative hospitals in Egypt and the protected area within Gaza should be utilized instead. He also mentioned hospital ships from various countries that have responded to the Israeli Prime Minister’s initiative and are poised to reach Gaza’s shores.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have expressed that Hamas’s main base of operations is located under Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. According to IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, Hamas utilizes several underground complexes beneath Shifa, the largest hospital in Gaza, to direct attacks against Israel. Hanegbi underlined that Israel follows the rules of war and that its efforts to protect civilians also safeguard its legitimacy in carrying out its campaign against Hamas.

Hanegbi’s statement comes in the midst of ongoing clashes between IDF ground forces and Hamas in Gaza. He emphasized that while current operations primarily focus on northern Gaza, particularly Gaza City, the IDF intends to extend their operations to the entire coastal strip. Hanegbi also stated that Israel will continue to block fuel from entering Gaza, as it considers it “oxygen in the veins of murderers.” He noted that denying Hamas access to electricity and fuel would force the group out of tunnels and make it easier for Israel to target them. However, the United Nations has raised concerns that the lack of fuel deliveries may result in the shutdown of hospitals and other essential services in the Palestinian enclave.

During the press conference, Hanegbi affirmed that Egypt is a friendly state and emphasized the importance of allowing injured and sick Palestinians to receive medical treatment in Egyptian hospitals. He described it as a mutual interest and praised Egypt’s efforts in preventing a large influx of Palestinians into their country. Hanegbi further asserted that Hamas must cease to exist, reiterating Israel’s mission in this war. He also emphasized that securing the release of hostages is a primary objective, and he expressed confidence that the ground operation will contribute to achieving this goal.

In conclusion, Hanegbi highlighted the unwavering determination of Israel to overcome the pain and emerge victorious in the ongoing conflict. However, he acknowledged that combat comes with a painful price, as two soldiers were reported killed and two seriously injured in the recent fighting with Hamas in Gaza.

