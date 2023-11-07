Israel Takes Strong Stance: No Negotiations with Hamas Over Kidnapped Nationals

In a firm declaration, National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi stated that Israel has no current plans for negotiation with Hamas regarding the repatriation of Israelis and other foreign nationals who were recently kidnapped. Hanegbi emphasized that negotiations with an enemy that seeks the destruction of Israel are out of the question. Speaking at the Israel Defense Force’s headquarters in Tel Aviv, he reaffirmed Israel’s determination to remove Hamas from military and political control over the Gaza Strip.

The families of the kidnapped individuals expressed frustration and anger at the government’s lack of action. They accused the government of abandoning them and failing to provide information about their loved ones. Hanegbi acknowledged that the government still does not have a complete picture of the hostages’ identities and status, despite being eight days since their capture. He revealed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu receives regular updates from the government’s liaison for hostages, Gal Hirsch.

Efforts to establish contact and support the families have been initiated, with Hirsch setting up a team for this purpose. Prime Minister Netanyahu has also scheduled a meeting with the families, reassuring them that the government is working towards the safe return of all hostages.

During the briefing, Hanegbi accepted responsibility for Israel’s failure to protect its citizens from the devastating Hamas assault. He described the incursion, which resulted in the loss of many innocent lives, as a significant failure in fulfilling the mission to safeguard Israeli citizens. Hanegbi recognized that Israel had made substantial errors and failures in ensuring the safety of its citizens, admitting that it was a mistake to believe that Hamas had been deterred after the 2021 Operation Guardian of the Walls.

Regarding concerns of a potential two-front war with Hezbollah, Hanegbi stated that Israel has conveyed messages discouraging the terrorist group from joining the conflict. Israel aims to avoid becoming engaged in a simultaneous battle with both Hamas and Hezbollah, highlighting the potential catastrophic consequences for Lebanon should a war unfold.

As the situation in Gaza remains tense, Israel continues to stand firm in its resolve to protect its citizens and bring about the removal of Hamas from power. Negotiations remain off the table, and efforts are focused on ensuring the safe return of the kidnapped nationals.