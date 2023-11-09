Israel Focuses on Removing Hamas from Power in Gaza Strip

Israel’s National Security Council head, Tzachi Hanegbi, emphasized on Saturday that Israel is not currently engaged in negotiations to repatriate Israelis and other foreign nationals who were kidnapped by Hamas. Hanegbi stated that there is no possibility of negotiation with a terrorist organization that seeks the destruction of Israel. This announcement has sparked anger among the families of the missing individuals, who feel abandoned by the government.

The number of hostages held by Gaza terror groups is estimated to be between 150 and 200. Hanegbi admitted that the government still does not have complete information about the hostages, including their identities and status. Gal Hirsch, the government’s liaison for hostages, has been providing regular updates to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, concerns have been raised by the families of the hostages, who feel that they have not been given enough information or support.

The government has faced criticism for its handling of the situation, and families of the missing Israelis have expressed disappointment and anger. Ronen Tzur, head of The Families Headquarters, called for an explanation of Hanegbi’s statement and urged the government to take action. The Israeli Defense Forces have notified 126 families that their loved ones are being held in Gaza, while Hamas and Islamic Jihad claim to be holding 130 hostages.

Israel’s main goal in the ongoing conflict is to remove Hamas from both military and political control over the Gaza Strip. Hanegbi reiterated this objective and emphasized that Hamas will not be allowed to remain in power after the war concludes. The government has approved a plan to “destroy” Hamas, as declared by the prime minister and defense minister.

Hanegbi acknowledged that there were errors in assessing Hamas’ intentions following the 2021 Operation Guardian of the Walls. He admitted that Israel made significant mistakes in protecting its citizens and preventing the recent devastating onslaught carried out by Hamas. Hanegbi also addressed concerns about a potential escalation with Hezbollah in the north, expressing Israel’s intention to avoid a two-front war. The country has sent messages to discourage Hezbollah from joining the conflict.

Israel remains focused on its mission to remove Hamas from power in the Gaza Strip. While negotiations to recover the hostages are not currently taking place, efforts are being made to gather information and provide support to their families. The government is determined to learn from its mistakes and ensure the safety and security of its citizens in the future.