New evidence has emerged in the investigation of the plane crash involving Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group. President Vladimir Putin revealed that explosive traces were discovered in the remains of Prigozhin and his crew after their plane crashed over Russia in August. This revelation marks the first significant update on Russia’s probe into the crash.

Authorities initially suspected foul play, and Putin’s announcement only adds fuel to the speculation. The fragments of hand grenades found in the bodies of the victims suggest the possibility of premeditated murder. However, Putin expressed his disappointment with the investigation, criticizing the failure to conduct alcohol and drug tests on Prigozhin and the other victims.

While the crash itself raised suspicions, Prigozhin’s prior activities have also drawn attention. In June, he led an armed rebellion against Moscow’s military leadership, posing a significant threat to President Putin’s rule. The aftermath of the rebellion uncovered large sums of cash and even five kilograms of cocaine at Wagner’s offices in Saint Petersburg.

Despite the mounting evidence and lingering doubts surrounding the crash, the Kremlin has firmly denied any involvement in orchestrating it. Putin has referred to Prigozhin as a man who had made serious mistakes but had ultimately achieved his desired outcomes. The Russian President’s comments indicate a level of sympathy for Prigozhin’s actions, suggesting a potentially complicated relationship between the leader and the state.

Russia has a history of mysterious deaths involving Kremlin opponents during Putin’s rule, which further deepens the skepticism surrounding this plane crash. As the investigation proceeds, the discovery of explosive traces raises concerns about the scope of Prigozhin’s activities and the motives behind the crash.

The truth behind this tragedy remains elusive, but the explosive traces found in the victims’ remains underscore the need for a thorough and transparent investigation. Only time will reveal the full extent of the circumstances surrounding Yevgeny Prigozhin’s final flight and the implications it may hold for both the Russian government and the Wagner mercenary group.