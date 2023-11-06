Is Shifa Hospital in Gaza City Being Used as a Terror Base by Hamas?

Recent allegations by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claim that the main base of operations for the Hamas terror group is located underneath Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. While the IDF has provided visuals and intercepted audio as evidence, Hamas has denied these allegations, calling them unfounded.

According to the IDF spokesman, Hamas has several underground complexes beneath Shifa Hospital, which are allegedly used by the terror group’s leaders to direct attacks against Israel. The IDF also claims that there are tunnels leading to the underground base from both outside and inside the hospital. This raises concerns about the safety and security of the hospital, as well as the potential use of hospital resources by Hamas.

The IDF asserts that Hamas’s internal security has a command center within the hospital, from which it directs rocket fire on Israel and stores weapons. Furthermore, the hospital’s energy infrastructure is reportedly being used by Hamas’s underground base. These allegations highlight the exploitation of humanitarian facilities by Hamas for its own benefit, potentially putting the lives of civilians and hospital staff at risk.

While the IDF maintains that it has concrete evidence to support its claims, Hamas refutes these allegations and accuses Israel of fabricating them as a prelude to commit further acts of violence against the Palestinian people. The conflicting narratives underscore the complexity and challenges of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

It is important to note that these allegations have not been independently verified, and the information provided by both sides should be critically assessed. The situation in Gaza remains tense, and efforts must be made to protect the rights and safety of civilians, ensure humanitarian access, and promote a peaceful resolution to the conflict.