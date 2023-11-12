Article – “Protecting Civilians: The IDF’s Strategy in Gaza”

In the midst of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been implementing a strategy aimed at protecting Palestinian noncombatants. Despite the challenges posed by Hamas using civilians as human shields, the IDF has made concerted efforts to minimize harm to innocent people.

One such instance occurred at Rantisi Hospital in Gaza City, where Hamas terrorists were known to be present. Instead of launching a direct attack on the hospital, the IDF chose to evacuate it in order to prevent harm to Palestinian civilians. Military officials confirmed that Hamas terrorists were leaving the hospital in the midst of civilians, whether by foot, cars, or ambulances.

To ensure the safety of these civilians, the IDF worked with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) to target and eliminate the terrorist who had held approximately 1,000 Gaza residents hostage at the hospital. This operation was carried out based on precise intelligence provided by the IDF and ISA. The targeted individual, Ahmed Siam, was a commander of the Naser Radwan Company of the Hamas terrorist organization. His presence in the hospital highlighted Hamas’s continued use of human shields for their nefarious purposes.

Following the evacuation of Rantisi Hospital, the IDF made it clear that they were not imposing a siege or shooting at Shifa Hospital. They maintained an open east side of the hospital and offered coordination for anyone seeking to leave the premises safely.

According to Maj. (res.) Shay, an operations officer in the Givati Infantry Brigade, the IDF’s mission is to dismantle Hamas’s infrastructure and neutralize their leaders. This includes targeting terrorists who often hide in underground facilities, schools, mosques, and clinics. Shay attested to witnessing a rocket launching site, a rocket manufacturing facility, and a tunnel entrance near a school during their operations in Gaza.

The Givati Brigade unit that reached Rantisi Hospital faced a difficult dilemma. They knew that terrorists were present among the civilians, but pinpointing their location was challenging. Ultimately, the decision was made not to target the terrorists inside the hospital, as doing so would have posed a greater harm to the innocent civilians. Thus, Hamas operatives were allowed to leave with the civilians, exposing their disregard for human life.

In addition to their operations at Rantisi Hospital, the IDF engaged in extensive battles with Hamas terrorists in various locations, including the Sheikh Ijlin neighborhood in western Gaza City. They successfully took control of 11 military posts belonging to Hamas.

Alongside ground operations, the IDF also conducted airstrikes and naval operations against Hamas. In a separate incident, they targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon. These actions were taken to neutralize threats and protect Israeli civilians from potential harm.

While the IDF has made efforts to safeguard civilians, the unpredictability of the conflict means casualties cannot always be avoided. Tragically, five additional Israeli soldiers lost their lives in Gaza in recent days, bringing the total death toll to over 40 since the start of the ground operation.

As the fighting continues, it is essential to separate fact from misinformation. The JNS Daily Syndicate aims to provide factual reporting amidst the barrage of false narratives. Your support for accurate journalism is crucial in combatting misinformation and promoting understanding.