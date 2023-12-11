Gaza: A Shifting Center for Palestinian Resistance

In recent years, the Gaza Strip has regained its prominence as a significant battleground for the Palestinian resistance, challenging the assumption that the West Bank was the main arena for conflict. While Israel’s missile defenses had rendered Hamas’s rocket attacks ineffective from the strip, the blockade of Gaza and frequent incursions into the West Bank made it a more obvious staging ground for armed resistance.

However, the October 7 attack by Hamas shattered this perception. With a deadly dawn raid, Hamas’s military wing in Gaza launched an unprecedented operation, blowing up the Erez border crossing and breaching Gaza’s security barrier. The attackers anticipated a large-scale military response, which has indeed followed in the form of a violent air and ground offensive by the Israeli army. This offensive has dominated global attention and raised important questions about Hamas’s senior leadership.

Contrary to previous assumptions that Hamas was primarily run from outside Gaza, it has become clear that since 2017, under the leadership of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas has undergone an organizational shift towards Gaza itself. Sinwar has aimed at revitalizing Hamas as a fighting force and connecting Gaza to the larger Palestinian struggle. He has also adjusted the movement’s strategies to account for evolving developments in the West Bank and Jerusalem, including tensions around the al-Aqsa mosque.

Remarkably, the Israeli blockade, intended to isolate Gaza, has instead propelled it back into the center of international focus. The renewed centrality of Gaza in the Israeli-Palestinian confrontation begs a closer examination of Hamas’s power centers. While Hamas has historically had external leadership in countries like Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and later, Damascus as its main headquarters, it seems that power dynamics have shifted significantly.

Gaza’s leaders have gained greater clout through various factors such as Hamas’s victory in the 2006 elections, its formation of a government, and the ability to generate revenue through trade via illicit tunnels during the Israeli blockade. The Arab Spring and the Syrian civil war further accelerated this shift as Hamas’s Damascus-based leaders left the country and settled in Cairo and Doha. Tensions with Iran also played a role in weakening Hamas’s external organization.

With this evolving power dynamic, Gaza has emerged as a strategic center for Hamas, challenging the dominance of its external leaders. While the extent of Gaza’s autonomy within Hamas remains a question, it is evident that it has become a key player in shaping the trajectory of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

