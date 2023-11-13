Hamas Raises Alarm over Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza as Over 1,000 Bodies Remain Buried

Amidst the devastating aftermath of Israeli air attacks in Gaza, the Hamas interior ministry has issued a grave warning regarding the humanitarian and environmental crises that have unfolded. More than 1,000 Palestinians, tragically, remain trapped under the wreckage of buildings that were destroyed during the onslaught.

Eyad al-Bozom, spokesperson for the Hamas interior ministry, expressed deep concern over the deteriorating state of the bodies in a recent statement. This alarming revelation comes on the heels of an announcement by the Palestinian civil defense team, who revealed that over 1,000 people are still missing under the rubble, with only a few fortunate souls having been rescued within the first 24 hours following the strikes.

The situation in Gaza has further escalated, with hundreds of Hamas fighters crossing the Israeli border on October 7, resulting in the loss of at least 1,400 lives and the capture of dozens more. In the wake of these events, Israeli air strikes have continued unabated in the Gaza Strip.

As of Monday, the death toll in Gaza has reached a staggering 2,750, while the number of injured stands at 9,700, as reported by the enclave’s health ministry. Despite Israeli calls for people to evacuate southward, the Israeli bombardment persists in southern Gaza and the city of Khan Younis, as observed by Al Jazeera’s reporter Youmna ElSayed.

On a distressing note, Israeli military orders on Friday instructed over a million individuals, making up nearly half of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, to evacuate the northern regions of Gaza, including the densely populated Gaza City. The dire situation on the ground is emphasized by ElSayed, who witnessed ambulances arriving at a hospital in Khan Younis carrying severely injured individuals, including women and children. Adding to the mounting crisis, hospitals operating on generators due to the electricity cutoff are now facing a dwindling fuel supply, putting their ability to function in jeopardy in less than 24 hours.

It is crucial to highlight that last Monday, Israel imposed a total siege on Gaza, severing access to vital resources such as food, fuel, medicine, and other supplies. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant defended this decision in a video statement, using derogatory and dehumanizing language to describe Palestinians.

(Source: Al Jazeera)