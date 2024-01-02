Hamas Drops Demand for Long Cease-Fires in Israeli Hostage Negotiations

In a surprising turn of events, Hamas has decided to abandon its previous demand for multiple monthslong cease-fires in the ongoing hostage negotiations with Israel. This decision comes after Israeli officials dismissed the demand as “totally off base.” Instead, Hamas is now open to an exchange of 120 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel for 40 of the remaining Israeli hostages.

Previously, Hamas negotiators had insisted on a series of cease-fires that would culminate in the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. However, it seems that they have recognized the impracticality of this request. The negotiations, which involve Egypt, Qatar, the United States, Israel, and Hamas, are still ongoing, but no agreement has been reached so far, according to a source close to the talks.

Furthermore, Hamas had also proposed a one-day cease-fire for each hostage released, but Israel reportedly refused this offer as well. This indicates that both sides are still working on finding common ground in the negotiations.

The recent decision by Hamas to modify its demands and move towards a more pragmatic approach might be seen as a positive development. It shows a willingness to consider alternative solutions and demonstrates a desire to make progress in the negotiations. By focusing on a prisoner exchange, Hamas aims to secure the release of Palestinian detainees held in Israeli prisons, while Israel seeks the safe return of its citizens.

The withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza has set the stage for a new phase in the conflict. Military officials have stated that targeted strikes on Hamas militants will be prioritized, while mass air strikes and artillery barrages will be reduced. This shift in strategy aligns with the concerns expressed by President Biden’s administration and Israel’s Western allies regarding civilian casualties in Gaza.

While Israeli officials estimate that approximately 133 hostages are still held in Gaza, the exact number remains uncertain. The United States has cautioned against making definitive statements about the hostages’ status, highlighting the complexities involved in accurately assessing their condition and whereabouts.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that he expects the war to continue for “many more months” despite the change in strategy. As the negotiations progress and both sides explore new possibilities, it remains to be seen how this conflict will unfold and whether a resolution can be reached.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What were Hamas’ original demands in the hostage negotiations?

Hamas initially demanded multiple monthslong cease-fires, leading to the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

What has Hamas proposed now?

Hamas has shifted its focus towards an exchange of 120 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel for 40 of the remaining Israeli hostages.

What was Israel’s response to Hamas’ original demand?

Israeli officials regarded Hamas’ initial demand as “totally off base” and asked for a more acceptable proposal.

Are there any agreements reached in the negotiations?

As of now, no agreement has been reached, and the negotiations are ongoing. Parties involved include Egypt, Qatar, the United States, Israel, and Hamas.

What is the new phase in the conflict?

The new phase in the conflict involves a shift in strategy, with a focus on targeted strikes on Hamas militants and fewer mass air strikes and artillery barrages.

How many hostages are still held by Hamas?

Israeli officials estimate that approximately 133 hostages remain in Gaza, but the exact number is uncertain.

What is the stance of the United States in this conflict?

The United States has emphasized the importance of finding a resolution and has urged all parties to work towards de-escalation and a peaceful solution.

Sources:

– [The Jerusalem Post](https://www.jpost.com/)

– [Axios](https://www.axios.com/)

– [Arab World News Agency](https://awna.news/)