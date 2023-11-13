Hamas Vows to Publicize Executions, Drawing Parallels to Historic Tragedies

Hamas militants have made a chilling announcement that they will live broadcast the executions of Israeli hostages on the internet. This disturbing revelation echoes events that took place in Buffalo and Christchurch, where live-streamed murders remain accessible online, perpetuating horror and attracting millions of viewers.

Tech companies have struggled to prevent these violent videos from circulating on the web. The open nature of the internet facilitates easy access, saving, and sharing of such content at a rapid pace. Additionally, the perpetrators and propagandists adapt their strategies, exploiting a network of online services to ensure the longevity and availability of these videos.

In an audio message posted on the group’s Telegram account, a spokesman for Hamas’s military wing, the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, stated that hostages would be killed one by one in response to Israeli strikes in Gaza. These executions are intended to be broadcast through audio and video, although specific details regarding the time and location of the livestream are undisclosed. Hamas is believed to have abducted over 100 individuals, predominantly civilians, during their brutal assault on southern Israel. Disturbing footage reviewed by The Washington Post has confirmed that some have already been killed.

This threat brings to mind the videos released by the Islamic State almost a decade ago, showcasing the beheadings of journalists, aid workers, and other civilians. However, the distinction lies in Hamas’s decision to record and broadcast executions in real-time. The calculated intention is to instill fear and attract attention, thereby amplifying the impact of their actions.

Hamas has previously utilized Telegram, an unmoderated messaging platform with a large international user base, to share gruesome videos of kidnappings and murders during their recent attack. The videos exhibit a certain level of sophistication, including opening title animations and action-movie-style soundtracks. These details imply that Hamas follows a predefined workflow for recording, editing, and publishing their propaganda. Within hours of the ambush, edited versions of some videos were already available online.

Experts anticipate that Hamas will turn to platforms such as Telegram to publish the execution videos. From there, the content is likely to be reposted on mainstream sites, such as X, formerly known as Twitter, potentially gaining millions of views. Alternatively, the group may opt for live-streaming on social media or other websites using disposable accounts, similar to the methods employed by mass murderers in recent years. This approach ensures that the videos will be saved and disseminated across various video platforms, securing their perpetual presence on the internet.

Efforts to combat extremist content have mostly focused on mainstream social networks like Facebook, which invest in internal content-moderation systems and staff. In response to the Christchurch shootings, a policy initiative known as the Christchurch Call garnered support from 14 internet services and 55 international governments. However, this agreement does not actively monitor each live stream or shared video, allowing violent individuals to find ways around the rules.

Telegram, which did not provide any comment on the matter, has historically displayed leniency towards violent content, based on the principle of promoting unrestricted freedom of expression. Lesser-known websites specializing in sharing extreme videos often defy requests for content removal.

Hamas’s Telegram channels, posting content in Arabic and English with over 120,000 subscribers, offer a mix of official statements, training videos, propaganda images, and grisly footage. Some videos even depict militants stepping on Israeli corpses, emphasizing the group’s brutality and technological prowess.

The sophistication displayed in Hamas’s videos exceeds the graphic nature of those from other conflict zones worldwide. This can be attributed, in part, to the group’s planning and technological capabilities. For instance, some militants wear GoPro cameras to capture the footage from a visceral, first-person perspective.

While the use of cameras in combat is becoming increasingly common, with Ukraine and Syria employing first-person video recordings, Hamas’s announcement of live execution broadcasts indicates a more accelerated approach to terror propaganda. The objective is to demoralize and wage emotional warfare.

As the world witnesses these developments, concerns arise about the far-reaching implications and the potential for these disturbing videos to go viral.