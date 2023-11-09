Online Spread of Hamas Attack Videos Raises Concerns about Content Moderation

A recent attack by Hamas on Israel has led to an alarming trend of the online dissemination of violent videos via various platforms. Videos claiming to show Hamas terrorists committing violent acts during the attack have rapidly spread across the popular app X and the messaging app Telegram, remaining available for extended periods. These videos have garnered millions of views and have even been shared by verified accounts on X, according to NBC News. The situation has highlighted the challenges faced by tech companies in moderating harmful content effectively.

While Hamas videos have been viewable on Telegram, a messaging app with relatively loose content rules, X has faced criticism for its response. Users on X who repost these videos claim to be sharing official Hamas content from the attack. X, however, has not been proactive in addressing the issue and has only sent an automated email stating that they are currently busy. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, on the other hand, has acknowledged the dilemma of allowing war-related content while removing obviously harmful material, including that produced by terrorist organizations.

Unlike other major tech platforms, such as Twitter and Facebook, where overt violent propaganda videos were not found, X and Telegram have become sources for accessing this type of content. This has raised concerns among experts in counterterrorism efforts, such as Adam Hadley from Tech Against Terrorism. He expressed his disappointment with the lack of action taken by tech companies to moderate branded terrorism content, which includes officially branded material.

The issue of content moderation is not new to tech companies. A decade ago, they began implementing stricter measures after the Islamic State (IS) started publishing violent propaganda videos. However, recent changes within X have led to cutbacks in moderation teams and a redefinition of verified users, creating an environment where such content can proliferate.

The European Commission has warned X about violating regulations and allowing terrorist videos to spread. X CEO Linda Yaccarino claimed that the company has taken steps to remove or label tens of thousands of pieces of content following the Hamas attack.

Ultimately, the online dissemination of these violent videos raises concerns about the effectiveness of content moderation on popular platforms. While some platforms have made efforts to contain extremist and terrorist content, there is still room for improvement. Striking the delicate balance between allowing first-hand information for researchers and journalists while preventing the amplification of propaganda remains a challenge for tech companies.