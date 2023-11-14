Hamas Harnesses the Power of Social Media to Spread Fear and Misinformation

New research shows that Hamas militants used social media as a major weapon during their recent attack on Israel. By exploiting platforms with lax regulations on terrorism propaganda and misinformation, the group aimed to sow fear and disseminate false narratives.

According to Graham Brookie, senior director of the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, social media played a significant role in Hamas’ strategy to incite terror. The ability to instill fear in online spaces was crucial for the success of their attacks. While the assault itself was shocking, the group understood the importance of leveraging social media to amplify the impact.

In the aftermath of the attack, there was an alarming surge in propaganda and misinformation on platforms like X (previously known as Twitter). These posts violated the platform’s rules, underscoring the need for more stringent regulation. Additionally, other less-regulated platforms also facilitated the spread of images and disinformation.

Brookie warned that even more distressing content could surface in the coming days as Hamas reportedly captured numerous Israelis, including vulnerable individuals such as women, children, and the elderly. Governments and national security teams worldwide are currently working to address this issue.

The attack also revealed Hamas’ well-prepared media wing, which immediately disseminated “glossy” images and videos via the messaging app Telegram. With little to no restrictions on content broadcasting, Telegram served as an ideal platform for Hamas’ propaganda efforts.

Critics have rightfully called out X, which has faced scrutiny since Elon Musk’s acquisition due to its relaxed policies on misinformation and hate speech. The company has also received backlash for downsizing its staff responsible for monitoring and removing illegal content. European Commissioner Thierry Breton recently accused X of violating EU law by distributing illegal content and disinformation.

Hamas and its supporters not only shared actual footage from the attacks but also circulated misleading images and videos from past conflicts, video games, and unrelated events, falsely attributing them to the ongoing conflict. Exploiting the challenges involved in content moderation, the group took advantage of platforms’ reluctance to police content effectively.

Addressing this growing issue requires dedicated individuals who can evaluate and make judgments on the appropriateness of content. Unfortunately, platforms like Twitter have reduced the number of such personnel, making it increasingly difficult to combat the spread of misinformation.

What sets this conflict apart is the extensive experience Hamas has gained in generating content that reaches a wide audience. This time, the group was well-prepared to produce terror propaganda as a crucial component of their strategy.

It is crucial for social media platforms to recognize the harm caused by allowing the unregulated dissemination of terrorism propaganda and misinformation. Stricter rules and efficient content moderation mechanisms must be implemented to prevent such abuse and protect users from the harmful impact of these campaigns.

