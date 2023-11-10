Hamas Utilized Landline Phones in Tunnels to Elude Israeli Intelligence

In a startling revelation, it has been uncovered that Hamas, the militant group operating in Gaza, employed an unconventional method of communication to evade Israeli intelligence for a span of two years. This strategic move involved the installation of archaic landline phones within a labyrinthine network of tunnels known as the “Gaza metro.”

By utilizing this hard-wired phone system, Hamas operatives successfully managed to communicate without raising the suspicions of Israeli or American intelligence forces. The effectiveness of this clandestine communication method became evident when Hamas orchestrated a devastating attack on October 7th, resulting in the tragic loss of approximately 1,400 lives.

To ensure their plans remained concealed, Hamas members meticulously avoided digital means of communication, opting instead for face-to-face meetings whenever feasible. By shunning the use of cellphones and computers, the terrorist group aimed to maintain a level of secrecy that was impervious to prying eyes.

The majority of Hamas fighters were deliberately kept in the dark regarding the impending attack until mere days before the operation. This precautionary measure aimed to prevent any inadvertent leakage of information, even as the terrorists trained above ground without understanding the true purpose of their preparations.

Intelligence pertaining to Hamas’ intricate web of secrecy was shared by Israeli officials with their counterparts in the United States. The methodical manner in which Hamas compartmentalized and safeguarded its operations impressed those involved in intelligence sharing.

Surprisingly, the extensive training sessions conducted by Hamas did not raise alarm bells within intelligence circles. The assumption was that such training was routine for the group. It is suspected that Iran played a role in imparting knowledge to Hamas regarding security and secrecy methods. However, American intelligence agencies do not believe that Iran was directly involved in the planning of the October 7th attack.

The tunnel network established by Hamas, dubbed the “Gaza metro” by the Israel Defense Forces, spans over 300 miles beneath Gaza. This extensive infrastructure enables the terrorist group to surreptitiously move fighters, weaponry, and supplies throughout the region while remaining undetected from the surface.

Experts believe that Hamas has rigged their elaborate tunnel network with booby traps, creating a perilous environment for both Hamas operatives and Israeli troops. Furthermore, it is suspected that the network holds numerous hostages, including more than 200 Israelis and foreign nationals who were recently abducted by Hamas.

Despite previous efforts by Israel to destroy sections of the tunnel network, Hamas has managed to divert substantial amounts of aid meant for the civilians of Gaza to bolster its defenses and rebuild what was lost.

