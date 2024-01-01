Hamas Accused of Gruesome Sexual Violence in New York Times Investigation

In a shocking investigation conducted by The New York Times, gruesome accounts of sexual violence allegedly carried out by Hamas during the October 7 terrorist attacks on Israel have emerged. The harrowing report shares witness testimonies of rapes and mutilations inflicted by Hamas militants. WARNING: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to read.

The allegations of rape surfaced immediately following the attacks, which reportedly claimed the lives of around 1,200 individuals according to Israeli sources. While some raised doubt about the credibility of the accounts, as they were not from direct witnesses, The New York Times assured readers that their investigation involved meticulous research, which included over 150 interviews, examination of video footage, photos, and GPS data.

The investigation concluded that in at least seven different locations, women and girls seemingly became victims of sexual assaults or mutilations at the hands of Hamas militants. The Times recounts the story of Sapir, a 24-year-old accountant who witnessed the horrifying events while hiding near Route 232, approximately four miles southwest of the targeted Nova music festival. She described seeing “about 100 men” distributing weapons and passing wounded women among themselves.

In a particularly disturbing and graphic account, Sapir recalled seeing the attackers cutting off the breast of a woman as she was being raped and tossing it callously among themselves before discarding it on the ground. Another witness, Raz Cohen, shared his harrowing experience of surviving the attacks by concealing himself in the dried-up bed of a stream along Route 232. He witnessed five men dragging a young, naked woman and then brutally slaughtering her.

The Times further reported that photographic evidence displayed a woman with numerous nails driven into her thighs and groin, while footage depicted two Israeli soldiers allegedly shot directly in their vaginal areas. Multiple reports indicate that these acts of sexual brutality were not isolated but part of a widespread pattern on October 7.

Hadas Ziv, director of ethics and policy at the nonprofit Physicians for Human Rights Israel, corroborated this notion, stating that there were “many cases of different gender-based and sexual violence.” He described instances of extreme gang rapes, mutilation of body parts, insertion of objects into women’s bodies, and the dehumanizing exhibition of women as trophies when taken into Gaza.

The scarcity of official evidence can be attributed to the fact that Israeli authorities did not conduct autopsies on numerous victims. Instead, their primary focus was on identifying the deceased, in adherence to Jewish funeral traditions that called for swift burials. Police spokesman Dean Elsdunne emphasized that the priority was informing families about the fate of their loved ones.

While the investigation undertaken by The New York Times sheds light on the horrific sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas militants during the October 7 attacks, it continues to raise important discussions about the credibility of witness testimonies and the need for thorough investigations to ensure justice for the victims.

FAQ