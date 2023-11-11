Gaza’s Hidden Network: Exploring the Depths of Hamas Tunnels

Deep beneath the bustling neighborhoods of the Gaza Strip lies a concealed labyrinth of tunnels constructed by Hamas militants. These underground networks serve as a strategic base for military operations, weapons storage, and even as secret living quarters. While these tunnels have been used for various purposes in the past, their current function poses a significant challenge to any large-scale Israeli ground operation aimed at targeting Hamas. Interestingly, these tunnels not only serve as hiding places for Hamas fighters but also as holding cells for hostages.

Previously, tunnels in Gaza were primarily used for smuggling goods and weapons between Egypt and Gaza, especially during the late 1990s and early 2000s. However, after Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005 and Hamas assuming power shortly after, the nature of these tunnels began to evolve. According to Daphne Richemond-Barak, an assistant professor at Reichman University, the author of “Underground Warfare,” Israel’s perception of the tunnel threat changed significantly after the infamous kidnapping of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit by Hamas in 2006. Shalit was transported through these tunnels into Gaza, which brought the attention of Israel and its citizens to the gravity of this underground network.

The construction of these tunnels is no trivial task. In the past, Israeli authorities uncovered a 1.5-mile-long tunnel that stretched 66 feet underground, costing an estimated $10 million and consuming 800 tons of concrete. However, as technology advanced, Hamas shifted its focus from border-crossing tunnels to constructing an expansive “underground city” beneath Gaza itself. This underground metropolis has been a challenging endeavor for Hamas due to Israeli restrictions on construction materials entering Gaza. Israel, on the other hand, has been actively involved in dismantling these tunnels, particularly those that penetrated its territory, utilizing sensor technology designed to detect underground activities.

While the exact length of these tunnels remains unknown, experts speculate that Hamas could potentially control approximately 300 miles of underground territory. The recent release of a former Hamas hostage shed light on the harrowing reality of being held captive within a complex network of damp and claustrophobic tunnels beneath Gaza. This firsthand account describes the tunnels as a daunting “spiderweb” that engulfs those unfortunate enough to be abducted.

As the situation in Gaza persists, the depths of Hamas tunnels continue to intrigue and pose a unique challenge to Israel’s security forces. Understanding the intricate nature of this underground network is crucial for comprehending the complex dynamics in the region and devising effective strategies to address this persistent threat.

