A New Era Underground: The Battle Beneath Gaza

In the depths beneath the Gaza Strip lies a vast and intricate network of tunnels, constructed by Hamas, spanning an estimated 300 miles. This labyrinthine underworld presents a significant challenge for the Israeli military in their efforts to combat the terrorist organization.

“The Hamas tunnels are a formidable obstacle,” remarked John Spencer, an expert from West Point’s Modern War Institute. “They extend deep underground, from 15 feet to as far as 200 feet beneath the surface.”

These concrete-reinforced tunnels serve as a hidden battleground, where Hamas fighters can launch surprise attacks and seek refuge from Israeli airstrikes. If Israel hopes to deal a severe blow to Hamas, it must confront this subterranean threat head-on. “Traditional methods of fighting on the surface are ineffective in the tunnels,” explained Spencer. “Visibility is limited, navigation is challenging, and shooting accurately is almost impossible. It’s a soldier’s worst nightmare.”

Within this subterranean maze, the ultimate clash between Israel and Hamas unfolds. To gain perspective on the unique challenges presented by these tunnels, one can look to the United States, where special operations forces regularly train in a two-mile-long tunnel complex in Colorado.

Sean Humbert, a professor at the University of Colorado, has been leading a team of graduate students in the DARPA Subterranean Challenge. This Pentagon-sponsored competition aims to develop technologies for operating in and navigating the treacherous underground terrain. “These tunnels are dirty, dark, and dangerous,” Humbert emphasized. “It’s not an environment suited for human exploration.”

Humbert’s team has been experimenting with autonomous robots equipped with advanced laser-based navigation systems. These robots act as scouts, mapping the tunnel network and exploring uncharted territories. Protected by the robot, the human soldiers above ground can safely plan their strategies. “The robot builds a map of the tunnels, locates its position on the map, and continuously expands its knowledge of the area,” Humbert described.

While these robots showcase impressive capabilities, they are still vulnerable to enemy fire. Nevertheless, their deployment is justified by their expendability. Hamas utilizes the tunnels as a means of survival during Israeli bombings and as a base for launching surprise attacks. By deploying robots, the Israeli Defense Force aims to neutralize these threats while minimizing the risk to human lives.

“Hamas has developed its tunnel systems to impede the IDF’s progress,” Spencer remarked. “Through this network, Hamas aims to slow down Israeli forces, hoping to pressure the international community into intervening and putting an end to the devastation on the surface. This way, Hamas can live to fight another day.”

In previous conflicts, Israel had opted to seal off discovered tunnels. However, this approach is untenable now, as there are likely hostages being held captive underground. The recent release of 85-year-old Yocheved Lifshitz, who described being forced through an extensive web-like network of tunnels, confirms these fears. With the prospect of hostages, the Israeli strategy must adapt.

“Israel can no longer destroy every tunnel it encounters, as it can no longer assume that all tunnels are empty,” explained Spencer. “There will be situations that require Israeli soldiers to enter the tunnels.” This presents a game-changing shift in tactics, as the subterranean environment poses an entirely different set of challenges.

Spencer emphasized that the advantage currently rests with Hamas due to the extensive tunnel network they have built. They will harness these tunnels for attacking, defending, preserving their forces, and buying time. While the Israelis possess advanced robotic technology and specially-trained tunnel units, the battle within the tunnels may exceed the capabilities of even the most advanced machines.

As Israel and Hamas continue their confrontation, it is clear that the underground battleground holds immense strategic importance. The outcome of this subterranean struggle will shape the course of the conflict, testing the mettle of both parties involved.