Israel’s Innovative Strategy in the Battle Against Hamas Tunnels

In the midst of escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, Israeli troops are preparing for a new kind of warfare as they push deeper into Gaza. While traditional urban clashes usually involve door-to-door skirmishes, this battle will be fought largely out of sight and underground. Hamas has spent over a decade constructing an extensive web of tunnels beneath Gaza, and Israel recognizes that controlling and destroying this subterranean labyrinth will be crucial to its military strategy.

To tackle this unique challenge, specialized units known as “Samur” (Hebrew for “weasel”) have been formed. These units will navigate the narrow passages, riddled with homemade bombs, to search for rocket-assembly lines, weapons caches, and even the hidden whereabouts of over 200 hostages, including 12 Americans. Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Mark Schwartz describes this operation as an unprecedented undertaking for the Israel Defense Forces.

While Gaza may share some similarities with past urban conflicts like Fallujah and Mosul, Israeli forces face a more formidable network of tunnels and challenging geography. Eitan Shamir, director of the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, notes that Hamas’ tunnel system is more advanced, and its fighters are better trained and equipped compared to ISIS. Seth Jones, a military analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, emphasizes that Gaza’s densely-packed urban environment and lack of escape routes for civilians make this ground war uniquely difficult and increase the risk of civilian casualties.

The construction of tunnels in Gaza has been ongoing for decades, initially to smuggle goods and people between Egypt and Gaza. Over time, three types of tunnels emerged: those crossing the border into Egypt, those crossing into Israel, and a complex network within Gaza itself. The labyrinthine tunnels, stretching over 300 miles, have become so extensive that they have been dubbed the “Gaza Metro” by the Israel Defense Forces.

Israel has received support from the United States, both in terms of expertise and funding, to locate and combat these tunnels. Congress has allocated $320 million since 2016 to collaborate on detecting and neutralizing underground tunnels. In addition, an underground concrete barrier with anti-tunnel sensors has been completed along the entire Israel-Gaza border.

As Israeli troops embark on this unconventional battle, their focus extends beyond military objectives; rescuing the hostages held by Hamas is a vital mission. The challenging task of navigating the intricate and expansive tunnel network adds to the complexity of this operation. Through innovative strategies and international cooperation, Israel aims to dismantle Hamas’ underground infrastructure and ensure the safety of both its troops and innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.