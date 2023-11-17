Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital Unveils Hamas Tunnel: Israel

Amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Israeli soldiers have discovered a tunnel shaft allegedly used by Hamas militants at Al Shifa Hospital. The Israeli army released a video showcasing the tunnel entrance, which appeared to have been excavated and was surrounded by construction materials and debris. In addition, the army found a vehicle within the hospital premises containing a large cache of weapons.

While Hamas denies any military use of Al Shifa Hospital, the United States has expressed confidence in its own intelligence assessment on the matter. The US government has chosen not to disclose or elaborate on this assessment. However, White House spokesperson John Kirby confirmed their trust in the intelligence gathered.

Furthermore, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, raised concerns that no humanitarian aid would be delivered to Palestinians on Friday due to the lack of coordination caused by communication outages and fuel shortages. Without fuel imports, the situation in Gaza is dire, with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini warning that people could die due to the lack of resources.

This latest development adds to the already devastating toll that the conflict has taken on Palestinian civilians. Gaza health authorities, deemed reliable by the United Nations, state that over 11,500 people have been confirmed killed, with a significant number being children. Israel’s Chief of Staff stated that they are close to dismantling Hamas’ military infrastructure in the northern Gaza Strip and that their campaign is extending to other areas within the region.

The situation surrounding Al Shifa Hospital has become a focal point in the global debate. Israeli officials claim that Hamas has been holding hostages within the hospital complex, highlighting the need for hospitals to maintain their protected status under international humanitarian law. However, human rights organizations stress that hospitals can only lose their protections if harmful acts are proven to have been carried out from their premises.

Despite the complexities of the conflict, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, during his visit to Israel, appealed for greater protection of civilians in Gaza. While Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen attributed the current plight of Palestinians in Gaza to Hamas, the international community continues to call for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis.

