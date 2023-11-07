The Extensive Tunnel Network of Hamas in Gaza: An Unseen Challenge for Israeli Forces

Israeli ground troops preparing for a potential conflict in Gaza face a unique and formidable obstacle – an extensive network of tunnels maintained by Hamas. These underground passageways stretch for hundreds of kilometers and can reach depths of up to 80 meters. The tunnels serve various purposes for the Palestinian group, including attack, smuggling, storage, and operational activities. While Israel has heavily invested in tunnel detection technology, Hamas continues to maintain working tunnels despite efforts to destroy them.

Described by one freed hostage as “a spider’s web” and another expert as the “Viet Cong times 10”, these tunnels pose a significant challenge for Israeli forces. The United States believes that Israeli special forces will face an unprecedented mission as they navigate these underground passages while minimizing harm to potential hostages held captive beneath the surface. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin likened the task to a “grinding activity” filled with improvised explosive devices and booby traps.

These tunnels not only provide a means for Hamas to smuggle weapons and equipment but also act as a strategic advantage for the group. By forcing Israeli soldiers to operate underground in cramped spaces, Hamas seeks to neutralize some of Israel’s superior firepower. The extensive tunnel infrastructure, which includes bunkers, headquarters, and storage facilities, is spread throughout Gaza, with depths ranging from 40-80 meters.

Despite Israel’s aerial bombardments, the tunnels have sustained minimal damage, allowing Hamas to continue launching attacks and maintaining their command and control structures. Amir Avivi, a former Israeli brigadier general, explained that there is an entire city beneath Gaza, with thousands of rocket launching positions connected to the tunnel network. The tunnels themselves are well-constructed, made of concrete, and can run for miles.

While the Israeli military has made efforts to eliminate these tunnels, the network’s complexity and depth make it a persistent challenge. Even tunnels connecting Egypt and Gaza remain active, facilitating the flow of goods and personnel. It is believed that elements within the Egyptian military are complicit in supporting these operations, although the extent of their knowledge is unclear.

The extensive tunnel network created and maintained by Hamas in Gaza represents a long-standing strategy by the group to maintain its strength in the region. Since the mid-1990s, Hamas has steadily dug tunnels, taking advantage of Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza in 2005 and its subsequent victory in the 2006 elections. These underground passages provide Hamas with a means of circumventing Israeli control in the West Bank and ensuring a steady supply of resources.

As tensions continue to simmer, the existence of this expansive tunnel network highlights the complexity of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It underscores the challenges faced by Israeli forces in their efforts to protect civilians, neutralize threats, and navigate the subterranean battleground that has become integral to the conflict in Gaza.