Hamas Hampering Evacuation Efforts, Delaying Departure of Foreign Nationals from Gaza

The ongoing attempt by Hamas to smuggle wounded terrorists out of the Gaza Strip has caused significant delays in evacuating foreign nationals, including Americans, from the war-torn territory, according to the Biden administration. Instead of enabling the safe departure of civilians, Hamas has prioritized its own agenda by imposing conditions on allowing foreign nationals to leave.

Hamas initially prohibited anyone from leaving Gaza, but later stated that they would permit foreign nationals to leave if wounded Palestinians were also allowed to depart. However, upon vetting the list provided by Hamas, it was discovered that around one-third of the wounded Palestinians were members of Hamas, undermining the credibility of their intent. The Biden administration has strongly condemned this subterfuge as unacceptable.

Approximately 6,000 foreign nationals, including 500 American citizens (many of whom hold dual nationality), found themselves trapped amidst the conflict. It took significant negotiation efforts by Qatar and Egypt to convince Hamas to allow the departure of some US citizens, along with wounded Palestinians and other foreign nationals.

As a result of these efforts, 74 American citizens were evacuated on Thursday, with an additional five leaving the previous day. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby expressed optimism that more Americans will be able to depart at a similar pace in the coming days.

The urgency to evacuate foreign nationals from Gaza has intensified due to the recent escalation of military operations by Israel, particularly in response to Hamas activity. An Israeli airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp resulted in the deaths of at least 50 people. The Biden administration has expressed concern over the devastating consequences of such strikes and has engaged in discussions with Israeli officials regarding these incidents.

While Israel maintains its military operations in the region, the focus remains on ensuring the safe passage of foreign nationals out of Gaza. Efforts will continue to mitigate the impact of Hamas’ interference and facilitate the departure of those in need.