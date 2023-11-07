Over 1,000 Americans Stranded in Gaza due to Uncertain Exit Routes

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has left over 1,000 Americans stranded in Gaza, unable to leave due to the closure of the region’s main exit route into Egypt. Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed this alarming figure during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, emphasizing that Hamas terrorists have been refusing to open the Rafah crossing, leaving Americans trapped.

The State Department had been operating charter flights to evacuate US citizens from Israel, but the final evacuation flight took place on the same day Blinken made the announcement. Despite efforts from the department to negotiate with various parties and find alternative routes, Hamas continues to obstruct the departure of American citizens. Blinken expressed frustration, stating that they have not yet discovered a way to bypass Hamas’ blockade.

There are approximately 400 Americans, along with their families, stuck in Gaza, totaling around 1,000 individuals. In addition, an estimated 5,000 citizens from other countries are also stranded. The State Department has initiated extensive communications, with about 5,500 phone calls, emails, and WhatsApp messages, in an attempt to guide those trapped in Gaza. However, these efforts have not been successful in securing their safe exit.

The department has faced challenges in coordinating the necessary procedures to facilitate evacuation, often encountering roadblocks that prevent progress. Despite humanitarian aid trucks entering Gaza from Egypt, the gate at the Rafah crossing remains closed, leaving American families in a state of uncertainty. Efforts to work with Egypt and Israel to resolve the situation have been ongoing, but the control of Hamas over Gaza makes it immensely difficult to achieve a breakthrough.

While charter flights were briefly implemented to aid the evacuation, demand has been low, prompting the suspension of these services. However, the possibility of restarting these flights remains open should demand increase in the future. The plight of Americans in Gaza, along with those trapped in Israel, continues to be a pressing concern, and the State Department is actively seeking solutions to bring them to safety.