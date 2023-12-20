Gaza Conflict: Hamas Leader Engages in Diplomatic Talks in Cairo

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip – In a bid to secure a cease-fire and hostage swap, Hamas’ top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, has traveled to Cairo for discussions on the ongoing war in Gaza. This diplomatic effort comes at a critical juncture as Hamas continues its resolute resistance against Israel’s offensive.

Recently, Hamas launched rockets that triggered air raid sirens in central Israel, showcasing its strength amid the devastating 10-week war. The conflict has resulted in the displacement of nearly 85% of the Gaza population, with almost 20,000 Palestinians losing their lives.

Israel has called for global condemnation of Hamas as a terrorist organization and advocates for its eradication. Despite these calls, indirect talks, facilitated by Egypt and Qatar, have been reinitiated with the aim of establishing another cease-fire and securing the release of more hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel.

Communication within Gaza faces challenges due to the ongoing outage of mobile phone and internet services. This outage complicates attempts to engage with Hamas leaders who have gone into hiding since the October 7th attack.

While senior officials have been active in recent days, a wide gap remains between the two sides. Hamas insists on the release of a substantial number of high-level Palestinian prisoners before freeing more hostages, a demand Israel has rejected thus far.

Egypt, along with Qatar, facilitated a weeklong cease-fire in November, resulting in the release of over 100 hostages by Hamas. However, an estimated 129 captives remain in their custody. Haniyeh’s discussions with Egyptian officials will primarily focus on the war, although specific details have not been disclosed.

Egypt’s concern is related to the potential influx of Palestinian refugees, fearing that Israel may block their return. As the conflict escalates, the death toll rises. Southern Gaza, particularly Khan Younis, has witnessed extensive Israeli military operations, with the ground incursion expected to continue for months.

The United Nations Security Council members are currently engaged in negotiations for an Arab-sponsored resolution, aiming to halt the fighting and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The resolution, postponed from Monday to Wednesday, seeks to garner the support of the United States, which previously vetoed a cease-fire call.

Several countries, including France, the United Kingdom, and Germany, have joined the global chorus for a cease-fire. In Israel, protesters advocate for negotiations with Hamas to secure the release of remaining hostages.

Israel maintains that it will persist in its military campaign until Hamas is disarmed, dismantled, and removed from power, and all hostages are released. While the Biden administration has urged Israel to prioritize the protection of civilians, it continues to offer diplomatic and military support to Israel.