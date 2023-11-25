New Article: Hamas Delays Release of Israeli Hostages, Citing Violations by Israel

Hamas has announced a delay in the release of a second group of Israeli hostages, citing violations by Israel, according to U.S. officials. The group had agreed to release 13 Israelis and seven foreigners in exchange for the release of 39 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. The delay has created tension on the second day of a four-day ceasefire.

The delay came after Hamas accused Israel of not complying with the terms of the deal. The group alleged that the aid deliveries permitted by Israel fell short of what was promised and that not enough aid was reaching the northern Gaza Strip, which has been heavily affected by Israel’s ground offensive.

Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official, said, “This is putting the deal in danger and we have spoken to mediators about that.” The Israeli Defense Forces and the Israeli prime minister’s office have not yet provided a comment on the situation.

Despite the delay, there is still hope for the exchange to proceed smoothly. On the first day of the ceasefire, Hamas released 24 hostages, while Israel freed 39 Palestinians. Families on both sides have been joyously reuniting.

There has been some confusion surrounding the details of the exchange. Earlier reports indicated that either 13 or 14 hostages were set to be released. As per the deal, for each hostage released, three Palestinian prisoners are to be freed, totaling 39 or 42 prisoners.

Overall, Hamas is expected to release at least 50 Israeli hostages, and Israel will release 150 Palestinian prisoners, all of whom are women and minors. Israel has expressed the possibility of extending the truce for an additional day for every 10 hostages freed.

In addition to the delay, a Qatari delegation has arrived in Israel to coordinate with the parties involved in the exchange and ensure its smooth continuation.

The ceasefire has brought a much-needed break for Palestinians who have suffered from relentless Israeli bombardment. Aid convoys have increased the delivery of food, water, medicine, fuel, and cooking gas to areas devastated by the war.

As the situation develops, it remains to be seen whether the release of hostages will proceed and if the ceasefire will be extended, providing hope for a lasting resolution to the conflict.

(Source: [CBS News](https://www.cbsnews.com/news/hamas-release-second-group-israeli-hostages-hours-long-delay/))