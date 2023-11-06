Hamas Plots to Target Israeli Schools Expose Their Ruthless Tactics

Recent reports have shed light on a sinister plot by Hamas terrorists to specifically target elementary schools and youth centers in Israel during their recent attack. The shocking details were uncovered by Israeli first responders who recovered “top secret” documents from the bodies of Hamas fighters. The documents, written in Arabic, outlined the terrorists’ plans to kill as many people as possible and abduct hostages.

The chilling orders focused on assembly centers in Israeli kibbutzim near the Gaza border, where civilians, particularly women and children, could easily be ambushed. The plans indicated that two highly trained Hamas units were designated to surround and infiltrate the kibbutz of Kfar Sa’ad, with one unit tasked to “contain the new Da’at school” and the other group instructed to search the Bnei Akiva youth center and the old Da’at school. Similar plans were made for securing other villages as well.

The level of detail in these plans has left Israeli officials astonished. The documents highlighted specific buildings, points of entry, and transportation routes that the terrorists intended to use. Such meticulous planning for a mass terrorist attack is unprecedented, according to an Israel Defense Forces source.

These revelations contradict Hamas’ earlier claims that they were not targeting children. Just hours before the attack, the terrorist group released a disturbing video featuring men in military attire playing with abducted Israeli babies and children, attempting to manipulate public opinion.

Given the gravity of these revelations, Israeli officials have responded swiftly. They have declared a “complete siege” of Gaza, cutting off supplies until the hostages are released.

The cold-blooded tactics employed by Hamas underscore the ruthlessness of their cause. They have demonstrated a complete disregard for the safety and well-being of innocent civilians, including children, in their relentless pursuit of violence and terror. As the death toll rises on both sides, it is crucial for the international community to condemn these heinous acts and demand an immediate end to this cycle of violence.