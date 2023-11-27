In the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the release of Israeli hostages has become a powerful tool in the hands of the terrorist group. The recent release of 4-year-old Avigail Idan, who tragically lost both her parents to Hamas terrorists, is just one of many heart-wrenching stories that have captivated the world. However, this act of release is not simply an act of compassion, but rather a calculated move by Hamas to wage psychological warfare against Israelis.

Instead of relying on force alone, Hamas has developed a strategy that inflicts maximum anxiety and terror on the Israeli population. Each day, they hand Israel a list of hostages in exchange for a list of Palestinian prisoners. This process, which has been compared to the survival-themed trilogy “The Hunger Games,” is intentionally designed to exacerbate the trauma and stress experienced by the Israeli side.

Hamas knows that Israel places a high value on human life, especially that of children and innocent civilians. By separating families and playing with the emotions of the hostages’ relatives, Hamas exploits Israel’s sensitivities to provoke fear and uncertainty. This form of psychological terrorism is aimed at breaking the resolve of the Israeli people and forcing the Israeli government to continue playing this dangerous game.

The separation of children from their parents, as in the cases of Hila Rotem and Maya Regev, highlights the cruel and manipulative tactics employed by Hamas. By isolating individuals and instilling a sense of hopelessness, Hamas seeks to demoralize the Israeli population and portray themselves as powerful oppressors.

The slow release of hostages is not a sign of mercy or goodwill on the part of Hamas, but rather a deliberate strategy to prolong the psychological torment of the Israeli people. They want to keep the Israeli public on edge, knowing that there are still hostages being held captive. This psychological game ensures that Hamas remains in control and continues to manipulate the narrative of the conflict.

The use of kidnapping as a form of psychological warfare is not a new phenomenon. In medieval Europe, Jews were often targeted and held captive by antisemitic forces. Today, Hamas has adopted this tactic, using it as a weapon to spread Islamic antisemitism and further their extremist agenda.

As the world watches the hostage situation unfold, it is crucial to recognize the psychological manipulation at play. The release of hostages should not be celebrated as a gesture of goodwill, but rather seen as a calculated move in the game of psychological warfare waged by Hamas. By understanding their tactics and remaining resilient, Israel can minimize the impact of this manipulative strategy and maintain their commitment to the safety and security of their people.

