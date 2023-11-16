New Hamas Video Shows Kidnapped Israeli Children in Captivity

A newly released video by Hamas showcases the disturbing reality of two Israeli children who have been kidnapped and are now being held captive by the terrorist group. The footage displays armed men interacting with the young hostages in what appears to be a typical suburban setting.

The video reveals a scene where a captor cradles a baby in one arm while holding an automatic weapon with the other. In another segment, an older child sits in the lap of one of the captors as the terrorist carefully rocks the baby in a carriage, with an assault rifle in close vicinity. The faces of all the adults in the video have been blurred out.

It is evident that the intent of this footage is to serve as propaganda, attempting to create an image that the terrorists treat their captives well. However, the international community views such actions involving children during times of conflict as particularly egregious war crimes.

The United Nations considers the abduction of children as one of the six “grave violations” that they strongly condemn. These violations, condemned alongside atrocities like attacks on hospitals or schools and the recruitment of child soldiers, reflect the severity of the situation.

In response to these disturbing developments, Israel has taken measures to protect its citizens. Thousands of fliers have been dropped in Gaza, urging residents to leave immediately to ensure their safety. However, Hamas has called on its citizens to ignore these warnings, urging them to remain steadfast in their homes and stand firm against what they perceive as a psychological war.

