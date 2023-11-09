Hamas Terrorists Promise Rewards for Capturing Hostages: The Dark Motivations Revealed in Interrogation Video

Israel’s security agency Shin Bet has recently released a shocking interrogation video, revealing the disturbing incentives offered to Hamas terrorists who attacked the country. While the core fact remains that the terrorists were promised $10,000 and an apartment for capturing hostages, deeper insights into their motivations have come to light.

In the video, one of the terrorists discloses that bringing a hostage from Israel to Gaza would result in a grant consisting of an apartment and a substantial amount of money. This revelation exposes a sinister system that incentivizes the abduction of innocent people, regardless of their age or gender.

The terrorists’ instructions were chillingly explicit. They were urged to target elderly women and children, clear houses, and capture as many prisoners as possible. The disregard for human life becomes painfully evident as the terrorists admit that they were explicitly instructed not to differentiate between civilians and soldiers when perpetrating their acts of violence.

Another alarming revelation is how the terrorists were scolded for wasting bullets by shooting a dead woman. This callous disregard for basic humanity further highlights the warped sense of morality and the brutality inherent in their actions.

Moreover, the terrorists admitted to using civilians as human shields, confirming the inhumane tactics employed during their rampage. The testimonies paint a horrifying picture of systematically forcing people out of their shelters using smoke and the deliberate shooting of pets.

As the interrogations proceeded, the detainees were asked if their actions were permissible in Islam. While they all explicitly denied that Islam condoned the killing of women and children, their actions demonstrated a complete disregard for this principle.

The release of this interrogation video sheds light on the dark motivations behind the Hamas terrorists’ attacks in Israel. It reveals a disturbing system that incentivizes the abduction of innocent people, while also exposing the callousness and depravity in the minds of these terrorists. It is a stark reminder of the constant threat faced by Israel and the urgent need for security in the region.