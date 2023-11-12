The Threat of Chemical Terrorism: Hamas Found with Instructions on Cyanide-Based Chemical Bombs

In a troubling discovery, Israeli officials have revealed that Hamas terrorists killed during an attack in southern Israel were found carrying detailed instructions on how to use cyanide-based chemical bombs. This shocking revelation points to an alarming intention by Hamas to employ chemical weapons as part of their terror attacks against innocent civilians.

The intelligence, reviewed by Axios, was stored on USB devices found on the bodies of the militants who invaded Kibbutz Be’eri near the Gaza Strip. These devices contained diagrams and instructions for a “cyanide dispersion device.” Although the origins of this material date back to 2003, it is evident that Hamas militants have access to Al Qaeda designs for chemical weapons.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog confirmed the existence of these instructions in an interview with Sky News. Herzog stated that the discovery was “official Al Qaeda material,” and he further emphasized that the situation was shocking. The instructions outlined how to create a non-professional chemical weapon using cyanide, which poses a significant threat to innocent lives.

It is noteworthy that Hamas has been compared to ISIS by Israeli leaders like Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This comparison highlights the gravity of Hamas’ actions and their aspiration to spread terror and chaos. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) even revealed that Hamas brought ISIS flags during their attacks, underscoring the severity of the threat posed by this genocidal terrorist organization.

The discovery of Hamas militants with instructions on cyanide-based chemical bombs serves as a somber reminder of the evolving nature of terrorism and the need for continued vigilance in combating these threats. It is imperative for the global community to unite in countering such acts and ensuring the safety and security of innocent lives.