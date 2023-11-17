Israeli Officials Uncover Disturbing Evidence of Hamas Terrorists Planning Chemical Attacks

Israeli officials have recently uncovered alarming evidence of Hamas terrorists planning cyanide-based chemical attacks. In a shocking revelation, instructions on how to deploy cyanide dispersion devices were found on USBs recovered from the bodies of Hamas operatives involved in the tragic attack on Kibbutz Be’eri. Israeli intelligence reviewed by Axios revealed detailed diagrams and directions for these deadly weapons.

The discovery of these instructions has raised serious concerns about Hamas’ intentions to use chemical weapons in their terror attacks targeting innocent civilians. Israel has sent a cable to its embassies, warning them of this new threat posed by Hamas and urging them to inform their diplomats accordingly. The cable draws a parallel between Hamas and the tactic that ISIS had attempted to employ previously.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog confirmed the authenticity of the instructions, revealing that they were based on Al Qaeda material dating back to 2003. This revelation underscores the grave nature of the situation, as it highlights the connections between terrorist organizations such as ISIS, Al Qaeda, and Hamas.

The possession of these cyanide bomb instructions further reveals the extent to which Hamas is willing to go in its quest for violence and terror. President Herzog expressed his shock at the discovery, emphasizing that the instructions outline how to create a non-professional chemical weapon using cyanide.

In recent weeks, Israeli officials have drawn comparisons between Hamas and groups like ISIS, known for their use of horrifying violence in their pursuit of extremist Islamic law worldwide. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the atrocities committed by Hamas, stating that they were unparalleled since the crimes committed by ISIS. The Prime Minister referenced the brutal killings, including the execution of children and entire families, to underscore the gravity of Hamas’ actions.

In addition to the cyanide bomb directions, other intelligence found on the bodies of Hamas agents reveals their sinister plans. These include battle plans aimed at maximizing casualties and taking hostages, as well as explicit instructions to target schools for the mass kidnapping of children. Locations likely to have large groups of people, such as supermarkets and dining halls, were also highlighted as potential targets.

As Israeli forces continue to uncover new evidence, it becomes increasingly evident that Hamas poses a grave threat not only to Israel but to the stability and safety of the entire region. The use of chemical weapons represents a new and dangerous escalation in their campaign of terror. The international community must remain vigilant and united in condemning such actions and working towards a peaceful resolution to this ongoing conflict.

