In a shocking incident near a bus station on the outskirts of Jerusalem, two Hamas militants carried out a lethal shooting, resulting in the loss of three lives and leaving eleven others wounded. Israeli police swiftly responded to the scene at the Givat Shaul junction after reports of the attack surfaced at approximately 7:40 a.m. local time.

The victims of this heinous act have been identified as Rabbi Elimelech Wasserman, aged 73, Hana Ifergan, aged 67, and Livia Dickman, aged 24. These innocent individuals were tragically caught in the line of fire as the gunmen opened fire on civilians at the bus station.

The assailants, both Palestinians hailing from east Jerusalem, were subsequently neutralized by the Israel Defense Forces soldiers and a brave civilian present at the scene. Reports from Israeli media indicate that the shooters were connected to Hamas, a militant Palestinian organization. However, instead of quoting, we can say that investigation reveals their association with Hamas.

According to a spokesperson from the Jerusalem District Police, the investigation suggests that the terrorists arrived at the scene in a car early in the morning, armed with an M-16 rifle and a handgun. Without any provocation, they began indiscriminately shooting at innocent civilians, leading to their own demise. A subsequent search of the attackers’ vehicle uncovered an alarming array of ammunition and weaponry.

The injured victims, numbering eleven in total, are suffering from injuries ranging from moderate to severe, as stated by Israeli police. Among them, three individuals are in a critical condition following medical evaluations, while four victims have sustained non-physical injuries. The remaining four are believed to have moderate injuries.

In response to this tragic incident, authorities have cordoned off the area and launched extensive searches to ensure there are no additional suspects involved. The investigation is ongoing.

