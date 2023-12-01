The Unseen Horrors: Israeli Children Freed from Hamas Captivity Share Gruesome Accounts

In a recent development, two Israeli boys, Yagil Yaakov, 12, and Or Yaakov, 16, who were held captive by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, have been released. However, the shocking revelations made by a relative of the boys shed light on the unimaginable torture they endured during their time in captivity.

The boys’ uncle, Yaniv Yaakov, shared the horrific details, stating that the terrorists branded each child by using a motorcycle’s exhaust pipe. This cruel act was intended to mark the children so that they could be easily identified if they tried to escape. Moreover, the boys were drugged and subjected to extensive mistreatment. Fortunately, they are now safe with their family, but the mental and physical scars will take time to heal.

These shocking revelations are just a glimpse into the inhumane treatment suffered by Israeli children held captive by Hamas. Unfortunately, the account of these two boys is not an isolated case. Other released hostages, such as Mia Schem, Moran Aloni, and Eitan Yahalomi, have also shared their traumatic experiences.

Mia Schem, who was shot in the arm during her abduction, received minimal medical care and had to endure the pain for an extended period. Moran Aloni revealed that the terrorists often withheld food from the hostages, providing them with just enough to keep them alive. Separation from family members and psychological manipulation were also common tactics employed by the terrorists to further intimidate the children.

Medical personnel who treated the released hostages confirmed the severe physical and psychological impact of their living conditions. Many of the hostages lost a significant amount of weight during their captivity, and they continue to face challenges as they begin their journey towards recovery.

The cruelty inflicted upon these innocent children by Hamas is nothing short of evil. Their stories serve as a reminder of the atrocities that occur in conflicts, and highlight the urgent need for international attention and intervention.

As the world learns about the horrors suffered by these children, it is crucial that their voices are heard. It is our collective responsibility to condemn such acts of brutality and work towards a future where no child experiences such pain and suffering.

