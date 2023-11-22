Hamas and Its Unique Perspective on Non-Believers

In a surprising twist, Hamas, the infamous terror organization, has been found to target more than just Jews and the state of Israel. Contrary to popular belief, if you identify as a Christian or are affiliated with other religious groups, or even participate in local service organizations like Rotary clubs or Lions, Hamas views you as an enemy as well.

Renowned author and Middle East expert, Walid Phares, sheds light on Hamas’ true intentions. “Hamas is using Gaza as an umbrella to be legitimate,” he explains. “The reality is this is a jihadist movement, and it is manifesting itself in America and Canada, and in Western Europe. We have never been at this level of danger for our democratic world.”

One might wonder what drives Hamas to target these seemingly unrelated groups. The answer lies within the Hamas charter, specifically “The Covenant of the Islamic Resistance Movement,” adopted in 1988. According to the charter, every Muslim’s duty is to engage in “Jihad,” and it asserts that there can be no solution to the Palestinian question without it. Hamas also states that both Jews and Christians will only be pleased when they adopt the ways of Hamas. This worldview aligns with their goal of establishing Islam as the dominant religion worldwide.

But what does this mean in practice? It turns out that Hamas identifies various organizations as threats to their cause. The charter accuses Freemasons, Rotary Clubs, Lions, and other similar groups of being secret societies involved in sabotaging societies and serving Zionist interests. In addition, Hamas falsely accuses humanitarian organizations of attempting to colonize countries, exploit resources, and spread corruption. According to Phares, these social organizations are seen as national sins by jihadists.

While the focus is often on external threats, the United States has not been spared. FBI Director Christoper Wray recently confirmed that extensive investigations into Hamas are underway to disrupt potential attacks on U.S. soil and prevent financial support for the terrorist group. Wray asserted, “We’ve seen a rogue’s gallery of foreign terrorist organizations call for attacks against Americans and our allies,” emphasizing the need to remain vigilant.

It is worth noting that legal action has been taken against Hamas-affiliated charities and individuals in the U.S., with the most notable case being the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development. Juxtaposing their purported humanitarian work, the foundation was found guilty of channeling millions of dollars to Hamas. Congressional testimony linked the Holy Land Foundation to Hamas political leader Abu Marzouk, who at the time was a major donor. Although Marzouk is now reportedly in Qatar and worth billions, these connections highlight the intricate web of Hamas’s reach.

In light of these revelations, both the Rotary and Lions clubs have emphasized that their organizations are apolitical and dedicated to humanitarian efforts. With millions of members, these groups tackle crucial issues like providing food programs, rebuilding communities, combating diseases, and ensuring access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene. Their aim is to serve a world in need without discrimination.

In conclusion, Hamas’s targeting of non-believers, including Christians and various service organizations, reveals a unique perspective on their part. While these groups work tirelessly to make a positive impact globally, they find themselves labeled as enemies by a terrorist organization driven by an extremist ideology. Understanding this perspective is crucial for maintaining awareness and combating the threats posed by organizations like Hamas.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Hamas?

A: Hamas is a terrorist organization with the goal of establishing Islamic dominance globally.

Q: Who does Hamas target?

A: Hamas targets not only Jews and the state of Israel but also non-believers, including Christians, and various service organizations such as Rotary clubs and Lions.

Q: What is “The Covenant of the Islamic Resistance Movement”?

A: “The Covenant of the Islamic Resistance Movement” is a document that outlines Hamas’ guiding principles and goals, including the establishment of Islam as the dominant religion worldwide.

Q: Why does Hamas target service organizations?

A: Hamas accuses service organizations like Rotary clubs and Lions of being part of secret societies that it believes serve Zionist interests and sabotage societies.

Q: Has the FBI taken action against Hamas activities in the United States?

A: Yes, the FBI has conducted extensive investigations into Hamas activities in the U.S., including disrupting potential attacks on American soil and cutting off financial support for the terrorist group.

Q: How do service organizations like Rotary and Lions respond to these accusations?

A: Both Rotary and Lions clubs stress that they are non-political and dedicated to humanitarian efforts globally, focusing on initiatives such as providing food programs, rebuilding communities, and fighting diseases.