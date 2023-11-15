Expert Predicts Hamas Attack on Israel Will Impact Ukraine Conflict

In a recent turn of events, a terrorist attack carried out by Hamas on Israel has been described as a “gift” for Russia. Rebekah Koffler, an expert in international strategy and a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer, believes that this attack could have significant implications for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. As the attention of the United States is now divided and its resources may be shifted away from Ukraine, Russia may choose to escalate its war on Ukraine.

Koffler suggests that this attack couldn’t have come at a better time for Russian President Vladimir Putin. He could seize the momentum and use it to advance his agenda in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Israel may suffer the consequences of what Koffler describes as the Biden administration’s incompetent foreign policy in Eurasia and appeasement of Iran.

Although many countries, including European nations, immediately condemned the attack, Russia and China remained relatively quiet on the subject. This shift in Russia’s response from being an ally to Israel cannot be overlooked. Putin recently broke his silence to blame the United States for the violence, citing it as a failure of their Middle East policy.

The potential impact of this attack on the conflict extends beyond the immediate region. Koffler warns that the conflict could spill over into other regions, causing widespread concern among many nations. It is crucial for other regional actors to resist the temptation to take advantage of the situation, as repeatedly emphasized by President Biden.

Koffler predicts that Putin will use his leverage with Israel, Iran, and the Palestinian Authority to position Russia as an arbiter in this long-standing confrontation. He may attempt to broker peace or at least create the perception of playing a significant role in resolving the conflict. If the conflict expands to involve other actors in the region, Russia may align with Arab nations, further countering U.S. influence in the Middle East.

It should be noted that this attack comes at a time when Israel is involved in a multi-front war, facing rocket attacks from Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria. Under pressure from the Biden administration, Israel had recently agreed to provide defensive military support to Ukraine. This decision has strained the previously positive relationship between Russia and Israel.

As the conflict unfolds, the role of other global actors, such as Qatar, also becomes significant. Qatar, acting as a banker for assets tied to the Iran-U.S. negotiations, holds Israel solely responsible for the ongoing escalation. This further complicates the situation and adds to the complexity of potential resolutions.

Overall, the terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel has far-reaching implications. It not only exacerbates the conflict in Israel but also creates a challenging situation for Ukraine. The impact of this attack on the geopolitical landscape is significant, and it remains to be seen how various nations will respond and navigate these complex circumstances.

