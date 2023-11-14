New Leadership Emerges in Hamas, Aims for Long-Term Conflict with Israel

Hamas, a prominent Palestinian militant group, has recently expressed its desire for a long-lasting war with Israel, according to an article in The New York Times. The group’s leaders have stated that they hope to maintain a permanent state of conflict with Israel and have successfully brought attention to the Palestinian cause through their recent violent actions.

In an interview with The New York Times, Khalil al-Hayya, a member of Hamas’s top leadership body, acknowledged that the Oct. 7 attack on Israel was aimed at reviving the Palestinian issue, asserting that no one in the region is experiencing calm anymore. The attack resulted in the deaths of at least 1,400 civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, while also leading to the kidnapping of hundreds of civilian hostages.

Hamas leaders have doubled down on their commitment to military confrontation and are hopeful that the Arab world will unite behind their cause. Taher El-Nounou, a Hamas media adviser, expressed his hope that the state of war with Israel will extend to all borders, with support from the Arab nations.

The Times report emphasizes that this attack has brought Hamas’s internal conflict into focus by highlighting its identity and purpose. The group was torn between being a governing body responsible for the daily functioning of the blockaded Gaza Strip and an armed force committed to the destruction of Israel and the establishment of an Islamist Palestinian state. The attack solidified their commitment to military confrontation.

The frustration leading up to the attack stemmed from the perception that the Palestinian cause was being marginalized. Israeli settlers attacking Palestinians in the West Bank, Jews openly praying at a contested Muslim site, and the Israeli police storming the Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem were all factors contributing to this frustration. Additionally, the prospect of Israel normalizing ties with Saudi Arabia, a long-time supporter of the Palestinian cause, heightened tensions.

Despite knowing that the attack would provoke a strong response from Israel, Hamas proceeded, aiming to change the equation and reaffirm the vitality of the Palestinian cause. The Times acknowledged that Israel’s retaliation would result in the loss of Palestinian civilian lives.

It is worth noting that The New York Times refrained from explicitly labeling Hamas as a terrorist organization, except for a brief mention that it has been classified as such by the United States and other nations.

This latest development has significant implications for the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. As Hamas pushes for a prolonged war, the situation in the region becomes more volatile, with potential consequences for civilian populations on both sides.

FAQs:

1. What is Hamas?

Hamas is a Palestinian militant group and political party. It was founded in 1987 and is considered a terrorist organization by several countries, including the United States and the European Union. Hamas’s primary objective is the establishment of an Islamist Palestinian state in the place of Israel.

2. What was the purpose of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel?

Hamas leaders believed that the Palestinian cause was losing momentum and decided to take drastic action to revive it. The attack aimed to provoke a strong reaction from Israel and draw attention to the Palestinian issue.

3. How did the attack by Hamas impact the internal dynamics of the group?

The attack showcased Hamas’s commitment to military confrontation and resolved an internal debate about the group’s identity. It solidified the view that Hamas is fundamentally an armed force dedicated to the destruction of Israel, rather than primarily a governing body responsible for daily life in Gaza.

4. What were the factors leading to the frustration within Hamas before the attack?

The frustration stemmed from various incidents, including Israeli settlers attacking Palestinians in the West Bank, Jews openly praying at a contested Muslim site, and the Israeli police entering the Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Additionally, the potential normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia further contributed to the tension.

5. How has the New York Times characterized Hamas in its report?

The New York Times did not explicitly refer to Hamas as a terrorist group throughout the article, except for a brief mention that it has been classified as such by the United States and other nations.