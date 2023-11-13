The Ongoing Struggle for Freedom: A Family’s Desperate Quest to Find Israeli Hostages

In a small community in northern Israel, Liran Berman awoke one morning to a series of sirens, unaware that his life was about to be turned upside down. Little did he know that the terrifying sound was not just a missile attack, but the beginning of a nightmare that still haunts him to this day.

Berman’s twin brothers, Gali and Ziv, disappeared without a trace that fateful day, joining the growing number of Israelis held captive by Hamas militants. Alongside many others, Berman remains in a perpetual state of anguish, yearning for any news of his beloved siblings.

The uncertainty surrounding the fate of his brothers has consumed Berman’s life. He finds it difficult to fulfill his roles as a husband and a father, as his thoughts are consumed by the worry and desperation that gnaw at his heart.

In his relentless pursuit of answers, Berman recently met with members of Congress, including influential figures like Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. However, his journey for hope and resolution continues, as he remains in the dark about the well-being and whereabouts of his brothers.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) provided Berman with a glimmer of hope when they stated with 99.99% certainty that his brothers were among the hostages. However, the specifics, such as whether they are together, injured, or even alive, still elude him.

The impact of this tragedy extends beyond Berman’s personal loss. His entire community, once vibrant and full of life, has been forever altered. Scenes of devastation, shared through social media and desperate group conversations, continue to haunt Berman. The loss endured by his community is immeasurable, and he believes they will never be the same again.

Amidst this ongoing crisis, negotiations between Israel and Hamas persist. As the conflict rages on, claiming lives on both sides, Berman holds onto a glimmer of hope that his brothers will be spared from harm. He places unwavering trust in the IDF, believing that they will do everything in their power to ensure the safe return of the hostages.

However, progress has been slow, as only four hostages have been released so far, leaving the fate of the others shrouded in uncertainty. Israel has stood firm in its demand for a complete ceasefire before releasing all 240 hostages, adding to the existing challenges faced by Berman and countless families in similar situations.

Berman’s meeting with Congress and media representatives was made possible by the Voice for Freedom Coalition, a collection of Zionist Christian organizations. They have called upon members of Congress to pressure Qatar for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. Additionally, they advocate for the defunding of the United Nations Relief Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, an organization currently providing shelter for over half of Gaza Strip’s population.

While the political aspects of this conflict may not be at the forefront of Berman’s mind, he hopes that negotiations will lead to the freedom of all hostages. He recognizes the significance of the release of any individuals, as it brings relief and joy to their families. However, he remains acutely aware that there are still over 200 individuals waiting to be reunited with their loved ones.

The quest for freedom and the reunion of families continues, driven by the unwavering determination of individuals like Liran Berman.