A Glimpse into the Recent Israeli-Hamas Encounter in Gaza

In a recent encounter, Hamas forces reported their clash with Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip. Ready to defend against any potential ground invasion, Hamas remains prepared to respond with force, as reported by Walla. Reports from Palestinians revealed battles occurring between Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) personnel and Hamas militants, specifically in the area between the city of Beit Hanoun and the Bureij refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Earlier, Palestinian media had also informed that Israeli tanks were taking positions within the Gaza Strip late on Friday evening. Meanwhile, the Israel Air Force initiated attacks on Hamas targets in the northern part of Gaza. Around the same time, residents of the moshav Netiv HaAssara, which borders northern Gaza, were alerted by rocket sirens just before 2 a.m local time.

Expanding Ground Operations and Activity

According to IDF officials who shared information with CBS News, the ground operations and activity in Gaza are expected to be intensified. For approximately two weeks, the IDF had been discussing and planning a potential ground invasion. Speculation had surrounded the delay in the initiation of such an operation.

Effects of Internet Blackouts and Delays

Since Friday night, Gaza has faced an internet blackout due to NetStream, a primary internet service provider in the region, ceasing its services. This has caused disruptions and limited communication within the Gaza Strip.

