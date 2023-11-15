Hamas Spokesperson Arrested in Israeli West Bank Raids

In a series of overnight raids across the Israeli-occupied West Bank, more than 60 members of Hamas, including the organization’s spokesperson, have been arrested. The impact of the fighting in Gaza is increasingly being felt in the West Bank, leading to a broader crackdown by Israeli security forces.

Hassan Yousef, a leading Palestinian political figure and the official spokesperson for Hamas in the West Bank, was among those arrested. Yousef, who has been arrested multiple times before, has spent a total of 24 years in Israeli jails on various charges related to his involvement with Hamas.

The raids were part of a wide-scale arrest campaign, with the Israeli Defense Forces apprehending over 80 suspects, including 63 alleged “Hamas terror operatives.” The Palestinian Prisoners Club, an NGO representing Palestinian detainees, reported that a total of 850 Palestinians have been detained in the West Bank since Hamas’s attack inside Israel on October 7. This includes lawmakers, prominent figures, journalists, and former detainees who have served extended terms in Israeli jails.

Amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Hamas spokesperson Hassan Yousef recently expressed that the organization would be willing to free the hostages it currently holds if Israel agrees to a 24-hour ceasefire for aid to enter Gaza.

The Israeli crackdown in the West Bank has resulted in settler attacks and deadly clashes with Palestinians. The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health reported that three Palestinians were shot dead during clashes with Israeli forces on Thursday. These tensions reflect the long-standing dispute over the West Bank, which Israel occupied in 1967 after the six-day war. Israeli settlements in the territory, considered illegal under international law, have been a point of contention between Israel and the international community.

FAQ:

1. Who was arrested in the Israeli raids in the West Bank?

– More than 60 members of Hamas, including the official spokesperson for Hamas in the West Bank, Hassan Yousef, were among those arrested.

2. How many Palestinians have been detained in the West Bank since Hamas’s attack inside Israel?

– According to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, a total of 850 Palestinians, including lawmakers, prominent figures, journalists, and former detainees, have been detained in the West Bank since Hamas’s attack on October 7.

3. What caused tensions to escalate in the West Bank?

– The ongoing conflict in Gaza has spilled over to the West Bank, leading to settler attacks and deadly clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces.

4. What is the international view on Israeli settlements in the West Bank?

– Most of the world considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal under international law.

Sources:

– [CNN](https://www.cnn.com)