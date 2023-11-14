Hamas’ Social Media Presence Soars Despite Restrictions

Despite being banned from multiple social media platforms, Hamas has experienced a significant surge in its online following since the recent attack on Israel. Particularly on the messaging app Telegram, the armed wing of Hamas, known as the al-Qassam Brigades, has seen its followers triple and the views on its content increase tenfold.

Hamas, labeled a foreign terror organization in the United States, and the new internet regulations in the European Union have put pressure on large social media platforms to remove terroristic content or face penalties. While Meta (formerly Twitter) claims to have banned Hamas and removed associated accounts, it now faces an investigation by the European Union for disinformation and illegal content related to the conflict.

Interestingly, Telegram, a company founded by a Russian entrepreneur and currently based in Dubai, has decided to allow Hamas to continue using its services. This unrestricted content moderation policy has made Telegram popular among extremist groups globally, including far-right groups in the United States.

The growth of Hamas’ Telegram channels has been significant since the attack. The al-Qassam Brigades’ channel, which had around 200,000 followers initially, has now amassed over triple that number. Additionally, a channel featuring video messages from a Hamas spokesperson experienced a substantial increase, going from 166,000 followers to more than 414,000. However, it should be noted that not all followers are supporters, as many journalists, researchers, and others are likely following the accounts for news and analysis.

Telegram has become an effective propaganda tool due to its loose content moderation rules. It allows extremist groups to disseminate their messages, which can then be shared on other platforms, amplifying their reach. This model is reminiscent of the tactics employed by ISIS.

Talking about the accountability of Telegram, the platform’s founder, Pavel Durov, highlighted its differences from other platforms. He emphasized that Telegram doesn’t use algorithms to promote content and argued that Hamas channels provide valuable information for researchers, journalists, and fact-checkers. Durov questioned whether shutting down Hamas’ channels would truly save lives or potentially put more lives at risk.

Attempts to hold social media platforms responsible for the content they host, including material produced by terror groups, have been challenging. US courts, in particular, have been skeptical of litigation targeting platforms in relation to content moderation. Internet platforms have broad leeway in the United States to moderate their content, protected by the First Amendment and Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

