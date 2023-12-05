Hamas Accused of Using Sexual Assault as a Tactic in Israel-Hamas Conflict

Chicago advocates for survivors of sexual assault are raising concerns about the alleged use of rape as a weapon of war by Hamas during the Israel-Hamas conflict. The shocking revelation has received limited attention, leaving many outraged.

According to a United Nations presentation, before their houses were burned down by Hamas on October 7, hundreds of Israeli women experienced unimaginable horror. They were subjected to sexual violence, left for dead, and ultimately killed by rounds of gunfire from Hamas militants. The phrase “murdered twice” aptly captures the brutality they endured.

Tal Heinrich, a veteran Israeli journalist, highlighted the atrocities committed against these women during the United Nations presentation. She mentioned that the first time these women were murdered was when they were subjected to blood-thirsty acts of sexual violence by Hamas terrorists. The second time was when the terrorists ended their lives with bullets, sometimes simultaneously.

Out of the 1,200 people killed during the October 7 Hamas attack, more than 300 Israeli women lost their lives. Tragically, many of these victims were also sexually tortured, as reported by Israeli forces.

The apparent silence from major women’s rights groups both in the United States and globally has sparked criticism. Advocates at the United Nations and in Chicago have questioned why the number of sexual assaults that occurred on October 7 has not received the attention it deserves.

Julie Smolyansky, a Chicago advocate for survivors of sexual assault and a prominent figure in the food industry, expressed her disbelief at the lack of support for Israeli women who survived the conflict. She mentioned how various groups have been supported and championed in the past, but when it comes to Jewish women, the world remains silent.

Hamas officials have denied any involvement in sexual violence during the October 7 attacks. However, the U.N. commission of inquiry, currently investigating war crimes from both sides, has announced that it will focus its investigation on sexual violence by Hamas. The commission has also launched a public appeal for evidence, which will be forwarded to the International Criminal Court for potential prosecutions.

The use of sexual assault as a tactic in war is a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed. It is essential that survivors of such heinous acts receive the support and justice they deserve. Through increased awareness and action, we can strive for a world where no one is subjected to such brutalities.

