Hamas and Hezbollah: Coordinated Tactics Against Israel

Iran-backed militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah are engaging in close coordination for their next steps in the fight against Israel, according to a senior Hamas representative in Lebanon. Although Hamas did not give Hezbollah any advance notice of its attacks on Israel, the two groups are continually cooperating. Hamas aims to shatter Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s aspirations of driving them out of Gaza, while Hezbollah is preparing for a major war against Israel in the north. The remarks have raised concerns that the conflict in the Middle East might escalate and envelop Lebanon if Israel launches a ground invasion of Gaza. Hezbollah, eager to enter the war, would ignore warnings to stay out of it, especially if Israeli escalation and incidents on the ground, such as a ground offensive in Gaza, take place.

While an Israeli ground offensive is expected, Israeli military spokesman Richard Hecht suggests that the next stages of war might hold something different. Hezbollah has shown its willingness to participate in combat, launching strikes along the southern border and declaring readiness for a full attack on Israel if they cross the line. The question remains whether the parties can pull back from the brink. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been leading western diplomatic efforts to stop the war from spreading, and President Joe Biden plans to meet with Arab leaders in Jordan to express solidarity with Israel.

Recent rocket and artillery skirmishes along the Lebanese border have escalated, with heightened warnings from Iran and Hezbollah of possible preemptive action against Israel. In this volatile situation, the support for Hamas among Palestinians within the Mar Elias refugee camp in Lebanon remains steadfast. While Hamas maintains it did not kill any civilians during the attack on southern Israel, there is evidence to the contrary. Hamas officials have launched a PR offensive to distance themselves from civilian killings while maintaining they were not the ones responsible. Meanwhile, Hamas has left the door open for negotiations regarding Israeli captives, but they demand something in return.

As tensions between Israel, Hamas, and Hezbollah continue to mount, the international community faces challenges in preventing further escalation and maintaining stability in the region.