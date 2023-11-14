New Article: Hamas’s Bold Claim Creates Uncertainty in the Ongoing Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Hamas’s deputy chief, Saleh al-Arouri, has made a startling announcement that the group has captured enough Israeli soldiers to secure the release of all Palestinian prisoners held by Israeli authorities. Al-Arouri further stated that the fighting between Hamas and Israel is far from over, implying that the number of captives may increase in the coming days.

In this unprecedented attack against Israel, Hamas has managed to kill and capture numerous Israeli soldiers, including senior officers. However, exact figures have not been provided. Al-Arouri’s statement, made in an interview with Al Jazeera, showcases Hamas’s determination to secure the freedom of Palestinian prisoners.

At present, there are approximately 5,200 Palestinians incarcerated in Israeli jails, of which 33 are women, 170 are minors, and over 1,200 are held under administrative detention, according to Addameer, a prisoners’ rights NGO. The Israeli army has acknowledged its losses, but has not released any official figures regarding casualties or prisoners of war.

Hamas initiated this large-scale operation following the killing of four Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, increased settler attacks, and escalating tensions at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem. The group launched an intense attack on Israel, resulting in dozens of casualties and hundreds injured. Additionally, footage shared on Hamas’s social media accounts appeared to show Israeli captives being moved alive into the Gaza Strip.

Al-Arouri emphasized that this operation is not a fleeting act but rather an all-out battle for freedom. He expressed Hamas’s commitment to fighting the Israeli occupation and protecting the holy sites of Palestine. The deputy chief stated, “We will continue to fight until we achieve victory, freedom, and independence.”

Observers have noted the possibility of an imminent land invasion by Israel, to which Hamas has responded by stating its preparedness for “the worst-case scenario.” Al-Arouri also claimed that Israel had been planning an attack on both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

These recent developments have intensified the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring that his country is “at war.” Palestinian officials assert that ending the Israeli occupation remains the only path to ensuring security, stability, and peace in the region.

While the United States pledged support for Israel’s defense, the United Kingdom, European Union, and Ukraine have condemned Hamas’s operation within Israeli territory.

