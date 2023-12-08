New Article: The Devastation of Gaza’s Historical Sites

Images released by Hamas reveal the heartbreaking destruction of the Great Omari Mosque in Gaza City. The ancient minaret remains standing, a solitary witness to the devastation that has befallen one of Palestine’s cherished landmarks. The Palestinian group has accused Israel of bombing the medieval mosque and has called upon UNESCO to take urgent action to protect Gaza’s rich cultural and historical heritage.

Footage shared on social media shows the ruins of the Great Omari Mosque, once the largest and oldest mosque in Gaza City. Surrounded by debris, only the minaret stands defiantly amidst the devastation. This revered site has held religious significance for Christians and Muslims since as early as the fifth century.

In response to this grievous act, Gaza’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has called upon the world and UNESCO to safeguard this invaluable cultural heritage. It is estimated that since the start of the Israeli assault on Gaza, 104 mosques have been demolished, further erasing pieces of history with each strike.

The images have evoked outrage among Palestinians in Gaza, who share a deep connection to this place of worship. Ahmed Nemer, a 45-year-old resident of Gaza, expressed his disbelief, stating, “I have been praying there and playing around it all through my childhood.” According to Reuters, Nemer accused Israel of attempting to eradicate the memories and identity of the Palestinian people.

Countless residents have been forced to flee their homes due to the bombardment, seeking refuge wherever they can. Mohammad Rajab, a taxi driver from Gaza City, described the Great Omari Mosque as the city’s most important landmark, emphasizing the barbarism of its destruction.

Despite the outcry, the Israeli military has yet to issue a comment on the incident. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case. Hamas has reported that the Othman bin Qashqar Mosque and the Hammam al-Samara, the last Turkish-style bath in Gaza, have also been hit by air raids. Additionally, three churches, including the 1,000-year-old Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius, have been demolished.

Israel’s relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip has resulted in immense loss of life and the destruction of significant infrastructure. Health authorities in Gaza estimate the death toll to be more than 17,000 Palestinians, while entire city districts and civilian infrastructure lie in ruins.

It is important to note that Gaza’s architectural heritage has endured previous conflicts between Israel and Hamas. However, Israel has accused Hamas of using mosques, schools, and other civilian establishments as shields for their fighters, leading to further damage to these historical sites.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Hamas?

A: Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization that has governed the Gaza Strip since 2007.

Q: What is UNESCO?

A: UNESCO stands for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. It is an agency of the United Nations that aims to promote international collaboration in the fields of education, science, culture, and communication.

