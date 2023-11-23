Israel and Hamas Clash Continues: Truce Delayed, More Violence Expected

As tensions escalate between Israel and Hamas, a planned four-day truce has been delayed, and both sides are preparing for continued fighting. Hamas has reported that approximately 30 people were killed in an Israeli attack on a United Nations school in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

The Abu Hussein School, operated by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, was serving as a sanctuary for displaced Palestinians fleeing violence in other parts of Gaza when it was struck by Israeli forces. The Gaza Ministry of Health reported 27 fatalities from the attack.

In addition to the UN school, the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza was targeted by Israeli forces. The hospital, which has been under siege for a week, faced intense bombardment. Multiple parts of the building, including the main entrance and power generators, were hit.

Israeli fighter jets also attacked the Sheikh Nasser neighborhood in Khan Younis, killing at least five people and injuring dozens. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli forces targeted a residential home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, resulting in at least 10 deaths.

Tragically, the violence extends beyond Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, a 12-year-old boy, Mohammed Ibrahim Fuad Edely, was shot and killed by Israeli forces, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank since October 7 to 229, including 52 children.

While a four-day truce was initially announced to begin on Friday, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant stated that it is merely a “brief respite” and that intense fighting will continue after it concludes. He projected another two months of conflict. This sentiment was echoed by Hamas, whose spokesperson called for resistance against Israeli forces in the West Bank as long as the war continues.

The toll of the conflict is staggering. According to Palestinian officials, more than 14,800 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7, while the official death toll from Hamas’s attacks in Israel stands at approximately 1,200.

With both sides preparing for further combat, it is clear that a resolution to this devastating conflict remains elusive. The international community must redouble its efforts to broker a lasting peace and ensure the safety and security of all those affected by the violence.

