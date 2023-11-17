Israeli Air Strikes Target Hospitals in Gaza, Causing Mass Casualties

In a devastating turn of events, Israeli air strikes have caused significant damage to hospitals in Gaza, resulting in a high number of casualties. The ongoing battle between Israel and Hamas has escalated, with the conflict now reaching the heart of the city.

According to reports, missiles fired by Israeli forces struck the courtyard of Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital, which is one of the largest medical facilities in the region. The hospital, already overwhelmed with patients due to the fighting, has been further crippled by the attack. The exact number of fatalities is unclear, but Hamas claims that 22 people have tragically lost their lives in this incident.

Regrettably, this was not an isolated event. The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza also suffered damage as a result of Israeli strikes. The targeting of these healthcare institutions has not only put the lives of medical staff and patients at risk but also severely hindered the access to critical healthcare services for the civilian population.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas rages on, it is essential to prioritize the protection of medical facilities and ensure the provision of vital healthcare services to the people of Gaza. The international community must come together to condemn such attacks on hospitals and work towards finding a peaceful resolution to this devastating conflict.

