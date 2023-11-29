Hamas Claims Israeli Bombing Kills 10-Month-Old Baby and Family in Gaza

In a tragic turn of events, a 10-month-old baby named Kfir Bibas, who was taken hostage and brought to Gaza, has reportedly been killed in an Israeli bombing, along with his mother and brother. Hamas, the militant group in control of Gaza, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kfir Bibas was abducted from the Nir Oz kibbutz along with his four-year-old brother, Ariel, and their mother, Shiri. Their father, Yarden, was also taken hostage during the Hamas attacks on Israel. The family was not among those released under the temporary ceasefire.

According to Hamas, Kfir, along with his brother and mother, was killed in an earlier Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip. The father was not mentioned by Hamas. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are currently trying to verify these claims.

This tragic incident only adds to the anguish and worry of families whose loved ones are still being held hostage. The families of two young men, who were abducted from the Supernova music festival, have traveled to London to campaign for their release. They are desperately seeking any signs of life and demanding immediate action.

The ordeal faced by these families highlights the urgency of the situation. Every day in captivity poses a significant risk to the lives and well-being of the hostages. It is crucial that all efforts are made to secure their release and ensure their safety.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families affected by this devastating event. It is our hope that a peaceful resolution can be reached, and the hostages can be safely reunited with their loved ones.