Russian-Israeli Dual Citizens Held Hostage: Hamas Aims to Locate and Free Them

Hamas has announced its efforts to locate eight Russian-Israeli dual citizens who were taken hostage during their recent assault on Israel. It is reported that Hamas is actively searching for these individuals in order to comply with Moscow’s request for their release. While Russia maintains good relations with Hamas and does not label them as a terrorist group, they have initiated diplomatic actions to secure the freedom of hostages in Gaza.

Musa Abu Marzouk, the head of Hamas’ international relations office, stated that they have received a list of dual citizens from the Russian side and are diligently searching for these individuals. Marzouk emphasized the importance of Russia as a close friend and assured that once they are located, they will be released.

The hostage crisis initiated by Hamas occurred during their shocking attack against Israel on October 7. As a result of this assault, Hamas terrorists killed over 1,400 people, predominantly civilians, in more than 20 border communities near the Gaza Strip. Additionally, they tragically took approximately 230 hostages, including women, children, and elderly individuals, into the Gaza Strip where they are currently held captive.

Israel suspects that Hamas is deliberately prolonging the hostage situation in order to prevent a ground incursion by Israeli forces. The Israeli government has dismissed previous promises made by Hamas regarding the release of certain captives as psychological warfare against both the hostages’ families and the general population.

To date, Hamas has released four hostages, including an American-Israeli mother and daughter, as well as two elderly Israeli women. These releases were coordinated through Qatar, which houses a US military base and Hamas’ political bureau. While Israel has insisted that all the hostages must be unconditionally released, they have rejected attempts to separate those with foreign citizenship from the rest of the captives.

The latest promises made by Hamas concerning the Russian citizens were made during a visit to Moscow by representatives of the terror group. The delegation, which included Musa Abu Marzouk and Basem Naim, met with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov. The goal of the visit was to discuss the ongoing war with Israel and explore ways to stop what they referred to as “Zionist crimes supported by the United States and the West.” The Hamas delegation praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stance on the matter and acknowledged the efforts of Russian diplomacy.

Bogdanov, who also serves as Putin’s special envoy to the Middle East, expressed Russia’s support for the rights of the Palestinian people during the meeting. He also mentioned his country’s efforts to achieve a ceasefire and establish humanitarian corridors in Gaza.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry publicly criticized Russia for hosting the representatives of Hamas, expressing growing frustration. The ministry labeled Hamas as a terrorist organization worse than ISIS and condemned the invitation of senior Hamas officials to Moscow. They regarded it as a disturbing move that provides support to terrorism and legitimizes the atrocious acts committed by Hamas. The ministry demanded that Moscow immediately expel the Hamas leaders, highlighting the bloodshed and kidnappings carried out by the group.

