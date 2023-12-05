Underestimated Threat: Hamas Rocket Attack on Israeli Military Base Raises Concerns

In a shocking turn of events, a Hamas rocket struck an Israeli military base on October 7, targeting a facility believed to house numerous nuclear-capable missiles. This incident sheds light on a previously underestimated threat to Israel’s national security.

The rocket attack, though it did not directly hit any of Israel’s nuclear-capable rockets, caused a fire near the storage facilities at the Sdot Micha base in central Israel. The extent of the damage is yet to be determined, but it is clear that this incident has raised concerns within the international community.

Over the years, multiple sources, including whistleblowers, US officials, and satellite data, have indicated the presence of 25 to 50 nuclear-capable Jericho missile launchers at the Sdot Micha base. While it is unknown exactly how many nuclear weapons Israel possesses, it is believed that they are stored at a different location.

This attack marks the first time that a suspected Hamas strike has come so close to Israel’s nuclear-capable missiles. The fact that the rocket was able to reach the Sdot Micha base raises questions about Hamas’ intelligence regarding the storage of such weapons or whether the attack was part of a broader assault on Israeli military targets.

Both Hamas and Israel have not officially commented on the strike at Sdot Micha, leaving many unanswered questions. It is imperative for security agencies and international bodies to thoroughly investigate this incident to determine the extent of the threat posed by Hamas.

In light of this incident, concerns have been raised about the vulnerability of Israel’s critical munitions depots. While experts suggest that the underground storage building at Sdot Micha would likely be able to withstand a fire of this nature, risks and challenges persist when such a critical facility is exposed to potential damage.

It is worth noting that on the day of the attack, Israel faced a barrage of rocket fire from Gaza, overwhelming its Iron Dome air defense system. Although it remains unclear if more than one rocket reached Sdot Micha, the sheer number of missiles fired added to the vulnerability of Israel’s defenses.

To enhance the security of Sdot Micha and other military installations, recent satellite images reveal the construction of new berms and barriers around the area where the rocket landed. These measures aim to beef up the defenses against future attacks and minimize the risk posed by similar incidents.

While this rocket attack did not result in a direct hit on Israel’s nuclear-capable missiles, it serves as a stark reminder of the potential threat that Hamas poses to Israel’s national security. Efforts must be made to strengthen defenses, gather intelligence, and foster international cooperation to safeguard against future attacks on critical military sites.