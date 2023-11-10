Hamas Holds Multiple Hostages in Gaza, Urges for Their Return

A disturbing video has emerged showing the first footage of Mia Schem, a 21-year-old French-Israeli woman being held hostage by the militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. In the video, Schem is seen with a fresh scar on her arm, speaking into the camera and pleading to be returned to her family. Her mother, Keren Scharf Schem, tearfully urged the government and world leaders to bring her daughter back home, highlighting the distressing reality faced by countless families with loved ones held captive.

While the exact number of hostages being held in Gaza is unclear, the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, claimed to hold at least 200 hostages, with the remaining held by other “militant formations” in the area. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has escalated, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducting airstrikes and artillery attacks in response to a deadly terror attack carried out by Hamas fighters.

As the violence continues, both sides are engaged in a psychological war. The release of the video by Hamas is seen as an attempt to intimidate and distress the civilian population in Israel. Meanwhile, the IDF accuses Hamas of using humanitarian rhetoric while engaging in acts of terror.

Amidst the chaos, Abu Obaida, the spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, announced that they would release hostages with foreign citizenship when the opportunity arises. However, the situation remains dire, with conflicting claims of deaths and casualties from both sides. Unfortunately, the exact condition and whereabouts of Schem are yet to be independently verified.

The kidnapping of Mia Schem from the Nova festival near the Gaza Strip has further escalated tensions between Israel and Hamas. The festival site itself became a tragic scene, with at least 260 people found dead, according to the IDF.

As the world watches, the urgency to bring the hostages back home and end the violence only intensifies. Families like the Schems desperately await news and continue to hope for the safe return of their loved ones.